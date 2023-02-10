Global markets: Following string of hawkish comments from US Fed officials, Wall Street and Asian markets remained under heat for second straight session on Thursday. However, European markets surged after climbing to 9-month highs on Wednesday. Most Asian stock markets fell on Thursday while Chinese stocks outperformed their peers. Slide in US dollar index extended further and corrected to the tune of 0.17 per cent whereas gold prices on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) finished ₹380 lower at ₹56,835 per 10 gm levels.

Here we list out key factors that may dictate global markets today:

US markets

Following string of hawkish comments from US Fed officials, Wall Street ended in negative zone for second straight session on Friday. S&P 500 index lost 0.88 per cent, Nasdaq dipped to the tune of 1.02 per cent while Dow Jones corrected around 0.73 per cent. PayPal stocks jump after reporting quarterly earnings above market estimates but Lyft shares witnessed heavy sell off as it reported weaker guidance after surprise loss in quarterly numbers.

On important pivot levels in regard to Dow Jones, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Immediate support for Dow Jones is placed at 33,500 while 33,280 is working as major support for the index. On upper side, 34,000 is immediate hurdle for the index whereas 34,350 is working as major hurdle for Dow Jones. In short, broader range of Dow Jones on Friday can be considered in 33,250 to 34,350 range."

Asian markets

In early morning deals on Friday, Japanese Nikkei has opened around 0.70 per cent higher whereas Chinese Shanghai opened flat on weekend session. Hong Kong's Hang Seng is down 0.37 per cent and South Korean KOSPI is down 0.57 per cent.

"Most Asian stock markets fell on Thursday following a string of hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials, while Chinese stocks outperformed their peers as Barclays upgraded their forecast of China's economic growth to 5.3% this year, from 4.8% previously, while Fitch revised up their forecasts on China's economic growth this year to 5%. European stocks rose, after touching nine-month highs on Wednesday as investors pinned hopes on peaking inflation and a major recession now looking less likely on the continent," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities while speaking on major global bourses.

SGX Nifty

SGX Nifty today opened 84 points lower at 17,846 that signals sideways opening for Indian stock market in early morning session. However, it is still sustaining above the recent breakout levels of 17,750.

"Trend on SGX Nifty today is sideways to positive and one should maintain buy on dips strategy and buy at lower levels of the index. Immediate support for SGX Nifty today is placed at 17,700 and immediate hurdle for the index is placed at 17,980 levels," said Anuj Gupta.

Gold price

Gold price were volatile in the course of trading on Thursday. Earlier, the price surged to $1,889.73 in the EU trading session. Later in US trading session, it started to reverse from daily high, falling towards $1,860. At the time of writing, Gold price is trading at $1,865.59, posting a 0.56% loss on a daily basis. US dollar index declined 0.23% to 103.229, while the benchmark US 10 Year Treasury Yield rose 1.97% to 3.684, which seems to cap on Gold price. The following trend for Gold price still depends on the rate hiking path from the Fed. For more price action, eye on the comments from Federal Reserve officials and the US economic reports.

"Gold price is capped in a narrow range so far this week, and it need a decisive breakthrough to confirm the path in near-term. That said, we think the bearish is more favored as the rally today was rejected. A downtrend should persist. For the downtrend scenario, the price is currently holding above support at $1,860. If the price drops below the current support, it may trigger some technical selling and drag the price deeper," said Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage.

US dollar rate

The US dollar retreated lower on Thursday, dropping to a daily low below 102.70 level but then rebounded back amid the fresh fears surrounding the economic slowdown ahead of the key US data. The higher government bond yields and comments from Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin help the greenback to find demand, as he said that the effects of the Fed's policy tightening has been substantial while adding that macroeconomic data put back the risk of a recession.

"Gold declined sharply with a 0.73% loss for the day after retreating from a daily top and extended its slide towards $1860 area during US trading session, as the higher US Treasury bond yields renewed recession fears and exerted bearish pressures on the yellow metal," said Marc Despallieres of Vantage.

In early morning deals today, US dollar index is up 0.11 per cent at 103.207.

Crude oil price

WTI Oil price dropped lower with a 0.52% loss on Thursday. Oil price dropped as Asia’s earthquake worries are fading.

US bond yield

In early morning session, US 10-year bond yield is down is down 0.80 per cent at 3.607 whereas US 30-year bond yield is down 0.07 per cent at 3.752.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.