Gold price

Gold price were volatile in the course of trading on Thursday. Earlier, the price surged to $1,889.73 in the EU trading session. Later in US trading session, it started to reverse from daily high, falling towards $1,860. At the time of writing, Gold price is trading at $1,865.59, posting a 0.56% loss on a daily basis. US dollar index declined 0.23% to 103.229, while the benchmark US 10 Year Treasury Yield rose 1.97% to 3.684, which seems to cap on Gold price. The following trend for Gold price still depends on the rate hiking path from the Fed. For more price action, eye on the comments from Federal Reserve officials and the US economic reports.