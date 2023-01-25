Shift to mined vs. man-made graphite raises shortage risk for EVs5 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Natural graphite is greener than synthetic, leading auto makers to turn to mines for the mineral
Mining companies are ramping up supplies of critical minerals for rechargeable batteries such as lithium, cobalt and nickel. Graphite, a key battery component, has largely been overlooked.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×