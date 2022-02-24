Even as gold prices today jumped to highest in one-year levels amid the ongoing Ukraine and Russia crisis, Nikhil Kamath said the yellow metal is looking increasingly attractive.

"Markets have largely corrected in line with global indices, based on the geopolitical issues in Russia and Ukraine, we can expect some volatility over the next few days. Gold looks increasingly attractive, and there seems to be a clear move towards value stocks," the co-founder of Zerodha and True Beacon said.

Gold price today at Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ascended to its highest levels in 2022. MCX gold rate today surged near ₹1,400 and hit intraday high of ₹51,750 per 10 gm levels in early morning trade.

In spot market, gold price breached its $1925 hurdle and has hit $1950 per ounce levels, around 13 month high. According to market experts, this sharp rise in yellow metal price is because of the escalating tension in Russia Ukraine crisis.

They said that spot gold price has broken its $1935 per ounce hurdle and now it may soon go up to $1950, $1980 and then $2000 per ounce levels.

Speaking on reason for sharp upside movement in gold price today; Amit Sajeja, Vice President — Research at Motilal Oswal said, "Gold has breached its $1925 hurdle and now it has surged up to $1950 levels. So, next targets for spot gold price is $1980 and $2000, which might be achieved in short term. This rise in gold price today can be attributed to fresh developments in Ukrain Russia crisis where speculation are high about Russia attacking Ukraine anytime."

Earlier, Russian forces attacked targets across Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin ordered an operation to “demilitarize" the country, prompting international condemnation and a US threat of further “severe sanctions" on Moscow, sending markets tumbling worldwide.

Russia launched a barrage of missile, artillery and air attacks early Thursday, triggering the worst security crisis Europe has witnessed in decades. Ukraine’s Interior Ministry warned that the capital, Kyiv, was being targeted and urged citizens to go to shelters. Ukraine’s border guard said that it was being shelled from five regions, including from Crimea in the south and Belarus to the north, and that Russian forces had crossed into the country.

In a nationally televised address ahead of the offensive, Putin said that Russia doesn’t plan to “occupy" its neighbor but said the action was necessary after the US and its allies crossed Russia’s “red lines" by expanding the NATO alliance. US President Joe Biden called Putin’s move “an unprovoked and unjustified attack" and said the “world will hold Russia accountable."

Commodities markets surged, with Brent oil extending gains above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 - when Russia annexed Ukraine - while gold jumped as investors scrambled for havens.

Putin said he was taking action in part to protect civilians in the separatist regions from Ukraine’s military, though there was no evidence they were under any threat of attack. The US and European allies had repeatedly warned that Moscow intended to create a false justification for military action.

United States President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President after Russia launched what they called a full-scale invasion.

Biden condemned the "unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," and urged world leaders to speak out against Putin's "flagrant aggression".

