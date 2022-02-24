Should you invest in gold? Here's what Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath says

Speaking on reason for sharp upside movement in gold price today; Amit Sajeja, Vice President — Research at Motilal Oswal said, "Gold has breached its $1925 hurdle and now it has surged up to $1950 levels. So, next targets for spot gold price is $1980 and $2000, which might be achieved in short term. This rise in gold price today can be attributed to fresh developments in Ukrain Russia crisis where speculation are high about Russia attacking Ukraine anytime."

