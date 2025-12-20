Silver climbs to record high, gold posts weekly gain on rate cut bets

By Sarah Qureshi and Anmol Choubey

Dec 19 - Silver soared ‍to a record high on Friday, bolstered by investment demand and a supply tightness, while gold posted a weekly gain buoyed by increasing expectations of interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Spot silver rose 2.6% to $67.14 an ounce, ending the week 8.4% higher after hitting a record high of $67.45 in the session.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $4,347.07 an ounce as ⁠of 02:17 p.m. ET , and logged ⁠a weekly gain of 1.1%. U.S. gold futures settled 0.5% higher at $4,387.3.

" are highly correlated and typically gold leads but the last two months, we saw silver lead. So, whenever you see spread ‍that wide, ‌people will start to pick on gold and tighten on it in the short term," said Michael ​Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors.

Silver has soared 132% this year, far outpacing gold's 65% rise, driven by robust investment demand and supply constraints.

"ETF flows continue to dominate that theme as well as some speculation from the retail investor," said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures. [GOL/ETF]

Macro data has further fueled optimism for rate cuts with U.S. consumer prices rising 2.7% year-on-year in November, falling short of ​economists' ⁠forecast of a 3.1% increase.

Separately, the U.S. Labor Department reported earlier this week that the unemployment rate rose to ⁠4.6% in November, the highest since September 2021.

"We've seen the lower inflation data, ‌the weakening labor report. It really reaffirms that the Federal Reserve should keep on their easing path – that's one of the main drivers. Second is a ​lot of the uncertainty around what central bank policy is going to entail," Streible added.

Traders continued to bet on at least two 25-basis-point interest rate cuts next ‍year from the Fed, according ‍to LSEG ⁠data. [FEDWATCH/]

Platinum gained 3.1% to $1,975.51 after touching a more than 17-year high on Thursday. Palladium was 0.8% up at $1,709.75 after hitting a nearly three-year high earlier in the session. Both metals posted weekly gains.

