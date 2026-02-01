NSE changes bullion ETF daily price range computing method

The change followed confusion after it emerged that the closing price of silver ETFs on Friday was higher than the lower circuit for Sunday's trades.

Ram Sahgal
Updated1 Feb 2026, 06:34 PM IST
Even as the Nifty 50 gave 12% returns in the FY26 through 19 December, gold ETF prices surged 45% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,400 per gm, while silver doubled to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200 per gm in the same period.
Even as the Nifty 50 gave 12% returns in the FY26 through 19 December, gold ETF prices surged 45% to ₹11,400 per gm, while silver doubled to ₹200 per gm in the same period.(REUTERS)

Mumbai: To work around the tricky problem of computing circuits of silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Sunday changed its computation to trade minus one day (T-1) from T-2 . The change followed confusion after it emerged that the closing price of silver ETFs on Friday was higher than the lower circuit for Sunday's trades.

For instance, Kotak Silver ETF's lower circuit for Sunday, computed on a T-2 basis, was 291.65 a unit, which was above Friday's closing price of 286.93. This set the stage for massive confusion on Sunday until the exchange changed its methodology.

On Sunday, heavy selling pressure was expected after silver prices on MCX tanked 27% at 11.55 pm on Friday against silver ETFs' closing at 3:30 pm.

The bourse, however, said computation of the circuit would be at T-1. This change helped overcome the problem, said Satish Dondapati, fund manager at Kotak Mahindra MF.

Under the revised methodology, the lower circuit for Sunday was calculated at 256.11 based on Friday's net asset value (NAV) of 320.15.

Dondapati said the computation on T-1 was likely to continue through Monday, thanks to silver ETFs hitting lower circuits on Sunday.

Kotak Silver ETF plumbed 10.74% to hit the lower circuit, and the popular SilverBees also hit its lower circuit at 252.5.

"In view of the volatility in underlying gold & silver prices, reference price for gold & silver ETFs traded on the exchange shall be based on the T-1 NAV as published by the respective mutual funds/asset management companies. Accordingly, the prescribed lower price band of 20% shall be applicable to the said T-1 NAV price for trading purposes. This change in methodology is applicable for today’s trading session," said the NSE circular on Sunday.

A fund manager added that, owing to thin volumes on Sunday, there could be more liquidation when markets trade on Monday.

Sunday's thin trading was reflected in volumes of silver ETFs. For instance, SilverBees' volume was 417.12 crore against the one-week average of 7511.5 crore.

Most investors couldn't get an exit as their silver units were locked at the lower circuit half-an-hour post-opening at 9 am.

SilverBees fell 29.86% from its record high of 360 on Thursday to Sunday's closing of 252.5 a unit. Kotak Silver ETF has tanked 34% to 256.11 a unit from Thursday's record high of 388.

Precious metals prices plunged on Friday because of a stronger dollar and US President Donald Trump nominating Kevin Warsh as successor to Jerome Powell whose term ends on 15 May.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

NSE changes bullion ETF daily price range computing method
