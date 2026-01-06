Silver ETFs to coins: Want to join bull run in silver prices? Here are 5 simple ways you can invest in the white metal

Silver had a phenomenal 2025, with the metal price surging more than 150% in the last year alone. At the start of 2025, the silver prices hovered around ₹81,000 per kg. Throughout the year, prices continued to rise, ending the year around ₹2,06,000 per kg. At the start of 2026, too, the metal has seen strong buying.

With such strong returns in a year, an increasing number of investors are looking to invest in silver. In this article, we will look at the various ways of investing in silver in 2026.

Ways of investing in silver If you are an investor looking to invest in silver, you may consider one of these options.

1. Silver ETFs Silver Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are one of the easiest and popular ways of investing in silver. A silver ETF tracks the price of physical silver.

In India, the silver ETFs are offered by several mutual fund houses. Silver ETF units are listed on the stock exchanges and can be bought and sold during market trading hours.

To invest in a silver ETF, you will need to open a trading and demat account with a stockbroker. You can place a buy order through the stockbroker’s website, app, or by calling customer care. Depending on the price per unit of the silver ETF and the number of units bought, the amount will be debited from your bank/trading account. The silver ETF units will be credited to your demat account on trade settlement.

Similarly, when you sell silver ETF units, the units will be debited from your demat account, and the amount will be credited to your bank/trading account.

Here is a list of silver ETFs you can invest in India:

Nippon India Silver ETF ICICI Prudential Silver ETF HDFC Silver ETF SBI Silver ETF Kotak Silver ETF Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF DSP Silver ETF Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund UTI Silver Exchange Traded Fund Axis Silver ETF Edelweiss Silver ETF Mirae Asset Silver ETF Zerodha Silver ETF Motilal Oswal Silver ETF Groww Silver ETF 360 ONE Silver ETF While investing in silver ETFs, an investor must consider the unit price and liquidity. The unit price may trade at a premium or discount to the net asset value (NAV). The investor must check the iNAV and buy units closer to it. As silver ETFs are exchange-traded, the liquidity of some schemes can be low at times.

2. Silver mutual funds While silver ETFs are a popular investment choice, they don’t offer a systematic investment plan (SIP) option. What if you want to invest a specified amount in silver every month? It is here that silver ETF Fund of Funds (FoFs) can provide a solution.

A silver ETF Fund of Fund (FoF) pools money from investors and invests it in the units of a silver ETF. Silver ETF FoFs are also known as silver mutual funds. You can start a SIP in a silver mutual fund just like any other mutual fund scheme.

With a SIP, you can invest a specified amount on a specified date every month in a silver mutual fund scheme of your choice. Every month, the amount will be debited from your bank account, and your mutual fund folio account will be credited with the silver mutual fund units of equivalent value.

In a silver mutual fund, the buying and selling of units happens at NAV through the mutual fund house. Hence, you need not worry about liquidity or paying a premium over the NAV, which can occur in the case of silver ETFs.

Following is the list of silver mutual fund schemes that you can invest in India:

ICICI Prudential Silver ETF Fund of Fund Nippon India Silver ETF FOF HDFC Silver ETF Fund of Funds SBI Silver ETF Fund of Funds Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF FOF Axis Silver Fund of Funds DSP Silver ETF FoF Tata Silver ETF Fund of Funds Kotak Silver ETF Fund of Funds UTI Silver ETF FoF Zerodha Silver ETF FoF Groww Silver ETF FoF 3. Physical silver Another way is to invest in the white metal by buying silver coins, biscuits, bars, etc. You can also purchase silver jewellery, utensils, idols, and other silverware items for personal use or regular consumption. All of these will involve additional making charges. When you purchase a higher quantity of silver, you will need physical space for safe storage, as it is bulky, and you may also need to incur insurance charges to protect it from damage or theft.

If you want to benefit from appreciation in silver prices over the long term, it is better to invest through silver ETFs or mutual funds rather than physical silver.

4. Digital silver Apart from silver ETFs and mutual funds, digital silver is another way of investing in silver in electronic format. You can buy digital silver through various platforms like MMTC PAMP, Augmont, eBullion, DigiGold, Shriram Finance, MyDigiSilver, etc.

When you buy digital silver, the platform buys physical silver on your behalf and stores it safely in vaults. The minimum investment is low, with some platforms starting as low as ₹100, making it affordable for people across all income categories. A buyer can track the existing digital silver holdings through the platform dashboard. Selling is quick and easy, with just a click of a button, without any lock-in period.

5. Silver futures Silver futures can be bought and sold through a commodity exchange like the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). It is a short-term leveraged product that gives a large exposure with a small initial margin. Any wild swings in spot silver prices can lead to huge profits or losses for the trader. Due to the high risk associated with silver futures, retail investors may opt to consider alternative ways of investing in silver, as discussed in this article.

Which product should you select for silver investment? We have discussed various ways of investing in silver. But the choice of the product you should select will depend on multiple factors.

If you are proactive and want to take control, you may consider silver ETFs. If you prefer to invest regularly through the SIP route, you may consider silver mutual funds. If you want to purchase silver for consumption or utility, you can buy silver jewellery and other silverware.

Depending on the product chosen, you should consider the associated cost. For example, ETFs require a demat account, which involves account opening charges, maintenance costs, buying and selling brokerage costs, expense ratio, etc. Silver mutual fund investors have to incur an expense ratio that is higher than that of ETFs. Physical silver involves making charges, storage, and insurance costs, among other expenses.

Depending on the product chosen, you also need to consider the taxation of capital gains.

Gopal Gidwani is a freelance personal finance content writer with 15+ years of experience. He can be reached on LinkedIn.