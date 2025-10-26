Silver prices resume losing streak: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad on October 26

Silver prices in your city today: Precious metal Silver resumed its losing streak following a brief hike on Friday, October 24 and amid hopes of easing trade tensions between the United States and China.

Advertisement

MCX Silver December contracts last closed 0.22% down at ₹1,47,150 per kg on Friday, October 24, while MCX Gold December Futures were 0.16% down at ₹1,23,255.

Meanwhile, silver prices today are at ₹1,47,510/kg (Silver 999 Fine), according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9:32 am on October 26. Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,23,560/10 gms and 22-carat gold at ₹1,13,263.

How much has silver, gold gained over the years? Silver has proved resilient over the past year, with prices holding firmly above the ₹1 lakh per kg mark for the last months. In the long term, the metal has gained an impressive 668.84% in the past 20 years (2005-2025).

Advertisement

Over the past 20 years, gold prices have skyrocketed by a solid 1,200 per cent from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,25,000 in 2025 (till September), and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have risen 56 per cent, with consistent record highs solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge.

Here's a look at silver costs in your city, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune on October 26. Notably, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for retail customers.

Silver and Gold Prices in Ahmedabad — October 26 • Silver bullion rate in Ahmedabad— ₹1,47,440/kg.

Advertisement

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Ahmedabad — ₹1,47,150/kg.

• Gold bullion rates in Ahmedabad— ₹1,23,500/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate today Ahmedabad — ₹1,23,255/10 gm.

Silver and Gold Prices in Mumbai — October 26 • Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,47,250/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,47,150/kg.

• Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,23,330/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate today Mumbai — ₹1,23,255/10 gm.

Silver and Gold Prices in New Delhi — October 26 • Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,46,990/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi— ₹1,47,150/kg.

Advertisement

• Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹1,23,120/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate today in New Delhi — ₹1,23,255/10 gm.

Silver and Gold Prices in Kolkata — October 26 • Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,47,050/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata— ₹1,47,150/kg.

• Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,23,170/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate today Kolkata — ₹1,23,255/10 gm.

Silver and Gold Prices in Chennai — October 26 • Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,47,670/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,47,150/kg.

• Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,23,690/10 gm.

Advertisement

• MCX Gold rate today Chennai — ₹1,23,255/10 gm.

Silver and Gold Prices in Bengaluru — October 26 • Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,47,360/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,47,150/kg.

• Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,23,430/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate today Bengaluru — ₹1,23,255/10 gm.

Silver and Gold Prices in Hyderabad — October 26 • Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,47,480/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,47,150/kg.

• Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,23,530/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate today in Hyderabad— ₹1,23,255/10 gm.

Advertisement

Silver and Gold Prices in Pune — October 26 • Silver bullion rate in Pune— ₹1,47,250/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Pune— ₹1,47,150/kg.

• Gold bullion rates in Pune— ₹1,23,330/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate today Pune — ₹1,23,255/10 gm.