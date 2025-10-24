Silver, gold rates resume losing run, drop over 2% — Check analyst targets and outlook

Gold futures dropped to 121,400, while silver futures hit 145,080. Despite recent declines, both metals have seen significant gains this year, with gold up 60% and silver up 67%.

A Ksheerasagar
Published24 Oct 2025, 05:57 PM IST
Silver, gold rates resume losing run, drop over 2% — Check analyst targets and outlook
Silver, gold rates resume losing run, drop over 2% — Check analyst targets and outlook(Photo: Pixabay)

Precious metals, gold and silver, resumed their losing streak in Friday’s trade on October 24, following a brief rally in the previous session, as easing trade tensions prompted bullion traders to trim their exposure.

Gold futures on the MCX slipped 2,704 per 10 grams, or 2.2%, to hit the day’s low of 121,400. The yellow metal has closed lower in four of the last six sessions amid profit booking, shedding 4.42% of its value, and is on track to post its first weekly decline in nine weeks.

Also Read | MCX gold rate falls ahead of US inflation data; silver prices down 1%

Mirroring the same trend, MCX silver futures dropped 3,432 per kilogram, or 2.3%, to the day’s low of 145,080 per kilogram. The metal has also come under heavy selling pressure in recent sessions, closing lower in four of the last five sessions and plunging 11.5% overall.

The Washington has confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on October 30, which may have affected sentiment around gold and silver by boosting hopes of easing trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Trade tensions between the two nations have escalated in recent weeks, marked by tit-for-tat retaliatory measures from both sides.

Gold prices to remain volatile in the near term: Expert

Jateen Trivedi, VP and Research Analyst for Commodities and Currency at LKP Securities, said, “Gold prices remained under pressure as profit booking extended from overbought levels, with renewed optimism around US trade deals with India and potentially China prompting investors to trim positions.”

Prices have corrected by over 3.40% this week and are currently hovering near 1,22,000. The ongoing US government shutdown and uncertainty around trade negotiations are expected to keep sentiment cautious.

Also Read | MCX gold recovers from recent dip, up ₹2,700 per 10 grams

In the near term, he expects gold prices to remain volatile within a range of 1,18,000– 1,25,500, with a slightly negative bias until clarity emerges on these macro developments.

Gold, silver still up over 60% in 2025

Although recent profit booking has dragged both gold and silver sharply from their recent highs, they continue to trade with significant gains.

MCX gold prices remain up 60% this year, driven by geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, expectations of rate cuts, strong ETF inflows, and sustained central bank buying.

Also Read | Gold price today: MCX gold rate rises to near ₹1.23 lakh per 10 gms

Silver prices on the MCX have also risen 67% in 2025 so far, supported by tight London supply, extreme backwardation, and record lease rates.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Gold PricesSilver PricesGold PriceGold Price IndiaGold And Silver Prices
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesSilver, gold rates resume losing run, drop over 2% — Check analyst targets and outlook
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.