Silver hits record overseas, but India trades at ₹10,000 discount as demand cools
Silver’s global rally to historic highs ran into resistance in India’s physical market, where high prices have dampened buying even as futures surged.
MUMBAI: Even as silver surged to a record high of $93.22, or ₹9,412, an ounce (31.10 grams) in overseas markets, the Indian physical market saw the white metal trading at a discount of ₹10,000 per kg to the landed cost, as demand slowed at historic price levels, trade participants said.