Domestic silver prices, as tracked by the Nippon India Silver ETF, rose 5.66% to ₹284.70 per gram by 3:30 pm IST, taking year-to-date gains to 32.45% and returns over the past year to nearly 225%. By comparison, the benchmark Nifty index has delivered an absolute return of minus 2.15% year to date and 10.3% over the past year.