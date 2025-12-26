'Silver is just getting started...' Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says silver prices can top $200

Silver price outlook: Even as the silver prices topped the $75 per ounce mark on Friday, December 26, Robert Kiyosaki, author of the bestselling personal finance book Rich Dad Poor Dad, reiterated his bullish views on the white metal.

In a recent post on social media platform X, Kiyosaki argued that silver’s recent surge may not be the end of the rally, but rather the beginning of a much larger move.

Silver prices to hit $200? As silver prices have jumped over 150% this year, many investors are asking: Is it too late to buy silver? Kiyosaki has a nuanced response to this as he believes it depends on one's perspective, but for him, silver still has significant upside. He expects silver to top the $200 mark. From current levels, his silver price target signals a 167% rise.

"I believe silver is just getting started, and I believe $70- $200 silver could be an outside reality in 2026. There are many reasons I state $200 silver is possible," Kiyosaki said in his post on X.

Kiyosaki said that his outlook is shaped by decades of experience. He said he began acquiring silver in 1965, when prices were less than $1 an ounce, and continues to buy even at today’s elevated levels.

Rather than urging blind investment, Kiyosaki encouraged people to do their own research. He advised potential buyers to explore different viewpoints before making decisions.

He said that when you study and learn from your mistakes, learn from your wins and losses, you will become a truly rich person.

Silver set for best rally in 46 years Silver prices have been on a tear this year, making it the best-performing asset of 2025. Its 158% rise puts it on track for the best gains since 1979. The surge in the white metal has been driven by a slew of macro and persistent supply concerns.

The latest round of rally in silver prices follows heightened geopolitical tensions in Venezuela and continued hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. The US is focusing on enforcing a "quarantine" of Venezuelan oil for the next two months, driving safe-haven appeal of silver.

Investors continue to price in two quarter-point rate cuts by the Federal Reserve next year as inflation cools and labour market conditions soften, even as Fed officials remain divided on the path ahead. Lower interest rates increase the appeal of non-interest-yielding assets like gold and silver.

Strong inflows into exchange-traded funds, strong industrial demand and silver's critical role in manufacturing, with applications ranging from electronics and solar panels to coatings used in medical devices, have also pushed silver prices higher this year.

