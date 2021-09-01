Silver may continue to outshine gold this year

The Democratic-controlled US Senate passed a massive $1 trillion bi-partisan infrastructure package pushed optimism around the US economic growth. This infra bill would focus on development of transport, housing infra and other sectors which could push industrial metals higher. Apart from that U.S. House of Representatives has approved the framework for Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion domestic spending package after Democrats reached a deal to advance legislation following days of tense talks within the party. As spending on infrastructure increases so does demand for industrial metals increase, which clearly justifies recent rally in most of the base metals like copper, nickel, and others. Silver being a hybrid metal, the rally in base metals increased bets for white metal as well. Silver does have a dual advantage- as market participants are expecting more stimulus packages from government to support the economy, more development in infrastructure and green economy and also increase in distress amidst all uncertainties hovering in the market.