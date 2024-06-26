Silver plunges to six-week low, down 10% from recent peak; what's dragging the prices?
Silver prices hit a six-week low on MCX due to a stronger U.S. dollar and Fed officials' hawkish comments on rate cuts. Investors await economic data for clues on potential rate cuts, with a 67.7% chance of a cut in September, according to CME Group's Fed Watch tool.
Silver prices on the MCX plunged to a six-week low of ₹86,620 per kilogram today, driven by a strengthening U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields after hawkish remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve officials regarding rate cuts. Prices have sharply trended lower over the past four sessions, marking a 5% decline.
