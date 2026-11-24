Silver Price Today: Silver rate today in India is around ₹1,54,000 per kg after a strong rebound of over ₹6,000 on Monday. Barring this rebound, the precious white metal price in India was around ₹1 lakh below the August 2026 high of around ₹2.50 lakh per kg, which means the silver rate today in India is down by around ₹1 lakh in three months. US bond yields sustaining at higher levels, a strong US Dollar (USD) against the major six global currencies, buzz for a US Fed rate hike, and appreciation in the Indian Rupee are some of the major reasons for the silver price crash in India.

According to market experts, the silver rate today in India has crucial support at ₹1,40,000. Breaking below this support on a closing basis would mean further downside towards ₹1,20,000 and ₹1,00,000 per kg. In the international market, silver price today has crucial support placed at $38/oz. Breaking below this support would open the downside probability of $34/oz and $30/oz. They said that silver prices would be considered bottomed out if they break above ₹1,90,000 per kg in the Indian market and above $52/oz in the international market.

Top 3 reasons for silver price crash Highlighting the reasons for the silver price crash, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The downside trend in the MCX silver rates and the COMEX silver price today can be attributed to these three reasons: US bond yields sustaining at elevated levels; Indian Rupee appreciating against the US Dollar (USD) from around 98 to 92.50 levels, and buzz for the US Fed rate hike.”

USD vs INR: Indian Rupee's appreciation Pointing towards the Indian Rupee's appreciation, Anuj Gupta said, “The Indian Rupee has ascended from around 98 per USD levels to around 92.50 per USD levels in the last three months. This worked as a taper for the domestic upside trigger for the precious white metal even when the global triggers were supportive for an upside move in silver prices.”

Inflation fear fuels US Fed rate hike buzz Pointing towards the buzz for the US Fed rate hike in upcoming US Fed meeting, the SEBI-registered market expert said, “Due to the renewed fear of US inflation, speculations are high about the US Fed rate hike in the December 2026 US Fed meeting. The market is estimating the US CPI inflation print for October 2026 to edge higher from 3.10% to 3.20%. If the expectations turn reality on Wednesday, it will fuel the fear of inflation more, putting pressure on the US Fed to go for a rate hike in upcoming FOMC meeting.”

Higher US bond yields Anuj Gupta said that US 10-year bond yield came blow 5% to 4.923%, but it much above the alarming 4.50% levels. A disappointing US inflation data would mean US Fed rate hike, which will strengthen US Dollar, which is already at the 19-month high. So, the US CPI data would be important, but as per the market expectations, a disappointing data would trigger buying in the US dollar and US bonds, which will be highly detrimental for the silver price recovery.

Silver price today | Key level you must know Advising investors to remain vigilant about the key support for silver prices in India and in the international market, Anuj Gupta said, “Silver rates today in India has crucial support at ₹1,40,000. Breaking below this support would open the downside targets of ₹1,20,000 and ₹1,00,000 per kg. Similarly, in the international market, silver price today has crucial support at $38 per ounce. Breaking below this support may open the window of opportunity for the downside targets of $34 per ounce and $30 per ounce.”

“If the COMEX silver price sustains above $38/oz and breaks above $52/oxz, then we can assume that the precious white metal has bottomed out. In the Indian markets, if the silver price breaks above ₹1,90,000 per kg, then we can assume that the precious white metal has bottomed out in the domestic market,” Anuj Gupta said.

Outlook for silver rates today Speaking on the outlook for the silver prices in the international market, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said, “The near-term bias remains cautious, with a sustained move above $43.50 needed to strengthen the recovery and open the way towards $45.50–$46.00. Conversely, a failure to hold above the reclaimed support zone, particularly a decisive break below $41.50, could revive selling pressure and expose the next downside support near $40.”

On key levels for the silver rates today in India, the Enrich Money expert said, “The near-term bias remains cautious, with a sustained move above ₹1,58,000 needed to strengthen the recovery and open the way towards ₹1,64,000– ₹1,66,000. Failure to hold the immediate support zone, particularly a decisive break below ₹1,47,000, could revive selling pressure and expose the next downside support near ₹1,42,000.”