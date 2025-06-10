Silver price falls after reaching record high of ₹1.07 lakh per kilo. Is it right time to invest?

Silver price today: Silver prices declined on Tuesday, a day after hitting fresh record highs. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, July delivery contracts slipped 0.49% or ₹525 to ₹1,06,562 per kg, with a trading volume of 21,551 lots.

Analysts noted that silver prices were primarily pressured as investors booked profits at current levels.

On Monday, June 9, silver futures of the July contract had surged 1.43%, reaching a record high of ₹1,07,073 per kilogram before settling at ₹1,06,965 per kilogram.

“Comex Silver has surged to their highest levels in over a decade, driven by a confluence of economic, industrial, and geopolitical factors. Weakened U.S. dollar and anticipated interest rate cuts, robust industrial demand, supply constraints and market deficit, safe-haven appeal amid geopolitical uncertainties and investor diversifying portfolio are all catalysts to the rally," said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Analyst, Reliance Securities.

There is an optimistic view about silver's prospects, with prices expected to reach ₹1.20 lakh/kg in India, Trivedi predicted.

According to a Motilal Oswal report, silver prices have witnessed significant interest in 2025, registering an impressive year-to-date (YTD) upside of nearly 15 per cent. The rise in prices is largely driven by heightened geopolitical tensions across the globe, particularly in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, which have pushed investors toward traditional safe-haven assets.

Is it the right time to invest in silver? According to NS Ramaswamy, Head of Commodities, Ventura, upside momentum in silver price is strong with traders casting their eyes on $38 to $40.

On the domestic front, prices are likely to reach ₹1,20,000 this year (an upside of 11%-12%), after testing the strong resistances at ₹1,08,000 and ₹1,12,000 per kg, Ramaswamy added.

Also Read | Silver and platinum surpass gold’s 2025 returns

“In the near term, investing and taking a long position (Buy) is recommended at the present ₹1,06,530 for a first target of ₹1,08,000. Downside consolidation is seen at ₹1,01,000 – ₹1,03,000. Silver remains supported by inflation, safe-haven demand, and policy uncertainty despite gold’s recent correction,” he said.