Silver price in India crashes ₹1.85 lakh from peak: Is this the right time to buy amid easing US-Iran war tensions?

Silver prices in India have witnessed a sharp correction, falling over ₹1,85,000 from their record peak, raising a key question for investors—does this steep decline present a buying opportunity or signal further downside?

The white metal has dropped nearly 44% from its all-time high of ₹4,20,048 touched in January 2026 to around ₹2,34,700 levels, firmly placing it in bear territory. Typically, a fall of 20% or more from recent highs is considered a bear phase, indicating a significant shift in sentiment. It has also turned negative for the year 2026 YTD.

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The sharp selloff in silver prices comes amid a combination of global factors, including a strengthening US dollar, elevated crude oil prices, persistent inflation concerns, and expectations that the US Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer due to the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

Why silver crashed and what’s driving volatility According to Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst – Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, the correction in silver is closely tied to shifting macroeconomic expectations.

“The decline is largely driven by rising inflation risks, which are altering expectations around the rate cut cycle, with markets now pricing in a more prolonged higher interest rate environment,” said Jateen Trivedi. “As long as geopolitical uncertainty and inflation concerns persist, the precious metal is likely to remain volatile.”

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Adding to this, a recent World Gold Council report highlighted that while silver outperformed gold briefly in late 2025, it remains far more volatile due to its heavy reliance on industrial demand. Unlike gold, which acts as a safe haven, silver behaves more like a cyclical asset—rising sharply in bullish phases but falling faster when risk sentiment weakens.

Silver has shown some signs of recovery, tracking improved sentiment as investors await clarity on de-escalation efforts in the Middle East.

Gold, silver rate today: Prices rebound as tensions ease Gold and Silver prices edged higher on Thursday, extending gains for a third straight session, as investors awaited clarity on efforts to de-escalate the conflict in the Middle East, while trimming bets of a US Federal Reserve rate hike this year. Spot gold rose 0.7% to $4,535.17 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery slipped 0.5% to $4,532.20.

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Silver prices also saw a modest recovery, with spot silver rising 0.6% to $71.71 per ounce. Spot platinum gained 0.3% to $1,925.05, while palladium was up 0.1% at $1,424.55. Reports indicated that Iran is reviewing a US proposal to end the war in the Gulf, although it has not committed to talks. The US has reportedly sent a 15-point ceasefire proposal via Pakistan, while global equity markets have recovered some ground on hopes of de-escalation.

Should you buy the dip in silver now? Experts suggest that while the recent rebound offers some relief, the outlook for silver remains cautious in the near term.

Hareesh V, Head of Commodity Research at Geojit Investments Limited, noted that the recent uptick in prices has been supported by softer crude oil prices and easing inflation concerns, which have helped reduce pressure on global interest rates.

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“Silver may see a mild near-term recovery, but breaking recent highs looks difficult. While supportive geopolitics could underpin sentiment, a firm US dollar is likely to cap strong upside, keeping price movements relatively restrained for now,” said Hareesh V.

He added that the current bounce is largely driven by value buying after the steep correction, along with short covering in the market.

Renisha Chainani, Head – Research at Augmont, also expects some recovery in prices, noting that silver has rebounded towards the $74–75 range and could move further towards $77–80 levels, translating to around ₹2,80,000.

For investors, the takeaway is nuanced. While the sharp correction has made valuations more attractive, silver’s inherent volatility and sensitivity to global economic conditions mean that any recovery may be gradual and capped in the near term.

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In essence, the recent fall has opened a window for selective buying—but timing and risk management will be critical in navigating silver’s next move.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.