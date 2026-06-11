Silver price in India declines over 2% amid Fed rate uncertainty and Middle East tensions; US inflation data awaited

Silver rate today: Silver prices in India extended losses on Thursday, 11 June as markets grappled with rising inflation concerns, geopolitical tensions and expectations of higher US interest rates. Meanwhile, investors awaited a key US inflation report that could provide fresh signals on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

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MCX Silver rate fell over 2% to ₹2,30,493 per kg while MCX Gold price declined 1% to ₹1,46,444 per 10 grams.

However, globally, the precious metals rebounded. Spot silver rose 0.3% to $63.86 per ounce. Gold also witnessed a modest rebound. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $4,089.12 per ounce by 0215 GMT after earlier falling to $4,022.09, its lowest level since November 21. Meanwhile, US gold futures for August delivery declined 0.5% to $4,111.10.

Investors are now closely monitoring the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data for May, which is expected later in the day. The report is likely to provide further insight into inflationary pressures and influence expectations regarding future Federal Reserve policy decisions.

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Geopolitical tensions and oil prices remain key drivers Apart from inflation and monetary policy concerns, geopolitical developments in the Middle East continue to influence precious metal markets.

The United States launched a fresh round of strikes against multiple targets in Iran overnight, according to the US military. The action came just hours after President Donald Trump warned of additional attacks if a peace agreement is not reached.

The escalation has heightened concerns over global energy supplies after Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil transit routes.

As a result, oil prices climbed more than $2 on Thursday, adding to worries that higher energy costs could keep inflation elevated for an extended period. Such a scenario could complicate the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring inflation under control and influence future policy decisions.

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While silver found support from short-covering activity, investors remain focused on incoming economic data and central bank signals. The release of the US Producer Price Index later in the day is expected to provide further insight into inflation trends and could determine the near-term direction of precious metals.

Market sentiment has been influenced by recent economic data showing that US consumer inflation accelerated in May at its fastest pace in three years. The increase was largely driven by a sharp rise in energy prices amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The stronger inflation readings have raised concerns that the Federal Reserve may be forced to maintain a hawkish stance or even consider further monetary tightening. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are currently pricing in a more than 70% probability of a US interest rate hike by December.

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Higher interest rates generally weigh on precious metals because they do not generate interest income. As yields on competing assets rise, investor demand for non-yielding assets such as silver and gold tends to weaken.

For now, silver traders are navigating a complex mix of inflation risks, geopolitical uncertainty and shifting interest-rate expectations, factors that are likely to keep volatility elevated in the coming sessions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.