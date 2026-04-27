Silver prices fall in India as strong dollar, rising oil prices, and Fed rate fears pressure metals

Silver rate today: Silver prices declined in India on Monday, 27 April, mirroring weak global trends as a stronger US dollar and rising crude oil prices weighed on sentiment. The downturn in precious metals came amid growing concerns that inflation could remain elevated, potentially forcing central banks—particularly the US Federal Reserve—to keep interest rates higher for longer. Gold prices also moved lower, reflecting a broader weakness across the metals space.
On MCX, Silver lost 0.5% to ₹2,43,253 per kg, while Gold price was flat at ₹1,52,640 per 10 grams.
In global markets, the softness was visible across the board. Spot silver slipped 0.3% to $75.48 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.3% to $2,005.15 and palladium declined 0.3% to $1,492.22 per ounce. Spot gold was also down 0.3% at $4,694.26 per ounce. The yellow metal had already dropped around 2.5% last week, snapping a four-week winning streak and indicating weakening bullish momentum.
Multiple macroeconomic and geopolitical factors contributed to the decline. The US dollar strengthened, making dollar-denominated commodities like silver more expensive for buyers using other currencies, thereby dampening demand. At the same time, rising crude oil prices triggered fresh concerns over inflation, which could delay any potential rate cuts.
Global crude oil prices climbed nearly 2% on Monday amid renewed tensions between the US and Iran, after US President Donald Trump cancelled planned peace talks in Pakistan. The benchmark ICE Brent crude futures contract rose nearly 2% to $107.28 per barrel as of 0738 IST, while WTI Intermediate crude gained 1.5 per cent to $95.78 per barrel.
Geopolitical uncertainty further added pressure. Tensions remained elevated after Donald Trump indicated that negotiations with Iran were still stalled, with no immediate progress in sight. The continued disruption of Middle East energy flows has unsettled markets and kept volatility high. Reports of setbacks in diplomatic engagements also clouded hopes of a near-term resolution.
Higher oil prices, combined with geopolitical risks, have strengthened expectations that inflation may remain sticky. This has reinforced the view that the US Federal Reserve may maintain a tighter monetary stance for longer. Investors are now cautious ahead of the Fed’s upcoming policy decision, which is expected to provide clarity on the interest rate outlook.
Meanwhile, advancing confirmation of Federal Reserve chair nominee Kevin Warsh has also kept markets attentive to potential shifts in US monetary policy direction. With the US Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting underway, investors are closely watching the outcome due mid-week. Any signals on inflation trends, rate trajectory, or policy stance could significantly influence silver and gold prices going forward.
For now, the combination of a firm dollar, rising oil prices, and persistent geopolitical tensions continues to pressure precious metals, keeping silver on the back foot in both global and Indian markets.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.