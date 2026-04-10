Silver price in India falls 0.7% on a strong dollar as US-Iran ceasefire optimism lifts sentiment

Silver rate today: Silver price fell on Friday, April 10, even gold slipped under pressure from a stronger dollar, with improving geopolitical sentiment and easing inflation fears shaping investor positioning across precious metals.
In International markets, Spot silver edged up 0.1% to $75.11 per ounce, while spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,755.84 per ounce as of 0055 GMT, though the metal remained on track for a third straight weekly gain, rising 1.8% so far this week. U.S. gold futures for June delivery declined 0.8% to $4,779.20.
Among other precious metals, platinum dropped 1.2% to $2,077.67, while palladium declined 1.1% to $1,540.03.
The dollar index strengthened during the session, making dollar-denominated bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies and weighing on gold prices in the near term. A gauge of the dollar has fallen 1.3% this week, supporting gold that’s priced in the US currency.
However, broader macro signals remained supportive. U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire in the six-week-long Iran conflict earlier this week reduced fears of prolonged supply disruptions and tempered inflation expectations.
Still, geopolitical risks have not completely dissipated. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he is seeking direct talks with Beirut following heavy bombardment in Lebanon that reportedly killed more than 300 people. The escalation briefly threatened the stability of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire, keeping markets on edge.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices added another layer to the narrative. Brent crude has fallen more than 11% this week amid optimism that the Strait of Hormuz—responsible for roughly 20% of global oil trade—could see smoother operations if the ceasefire holds. Lower oil prices have helped ease inflation concerns, indirectly influencing expectations around U.S. monetary policy.
On the data front, the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index—the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge—rose 2.8% year-on-year in February, in line with estimates, and is expected to have ticked higher in March. Investors are now closely watching the upcoming U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for further direction.
Market expectations for rate cuts have also shifted. Traders are currently pricing in a 31% probability of at least a 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in December, up from 21% in the previous session, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.
Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.
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