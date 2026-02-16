How will silver price fare in 2026?
Equitymaster 5 min read 16 Feb 2026, 12:08 pm IST
Summary
After stunning gains seen in 2025, silver price experienced the sharpest crash in its history in just one week. Will silver price rise again? Read on…
Silver price has been the topic of intense discussion over the last few weeks. 2026 started out with a continuation of the stunning gains seen in 2025… but then came the reversal.
