comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 08 2023 13:55:08
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.5 0.27%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 241.25 3.03%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 586.8 1.29%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,621.6 0.67%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 624.65 1.61%
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Silver price likely to touch 85,000 in the next 12 months, apply ‘buy on dips’, says Motilal Oswal
Back

Silver prices have seen a decent rally in 2023 led by strong fundamentals amid increased industrial demand. After 11% gains in the first four months of 2023, silver prices witnessed some turbulence at higher levels.

The white metal has a dual advantage of being influenced by fundamentals of industrial and precious metals supporting it at timely intervals.

After every major dip, domestic silver prices have been seeing a range shift on the higher side. Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects this trend and the momentum in silver to continue, which could add another 15% over the next few quarters.

Motilal Oswal expects silver prices to touch 85,000 in next 12 months. It continues to maintain its stance of ‘buy on dips.’

“After every major dip domestic silver prices have been seeing a range shift on the higher side and we expect this trend to continue. We advise continuous accumulation at lower levels with immediate supports at 70,500, while strong medium term support is at 68,000. On the higher side we could see prices targeting 82,000 followed by 85,000 over the next 12 months," Motilal Oswal said in a report.

Also Read: Gold-silver ratio below 80 suggests white metal to outperform gold: Analysts

Demand from the industrial side is expected to rise significantly, hence apart from advancement in green technology, global growth related data points could also play an important role in the medium term.

On the domestic side, the upcoming domestic festive season could also support silver prices.

“Moreover, while concerns about a recession have diminished, any resurgence of uncertainty regarding economic growth could boost silver's appeal as a safe-haven asset, in tandem with gold, the report said.

Data from the silver institute suggests market balance could remain in deficit for a third successive year. Positive indication from China towards economic growth or industrial demand could be supportive for silver prices. 

Additionally, demand from green tech, i.e., Solar energy, EVs, 5G tech continue to paint a positive picture for silver.

At 1:50 pm, silver prices were trading 0.13% higher at 71,861 per kg on MCX.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 01:53 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App