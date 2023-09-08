Silver price likely to touch ₹85,000 in the next 12 months, apply ‘buy on dips’, says Motilal Oswal1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 01:53 PM IST
Silver prices have a dual advantage of being influenced by fundamentals of industrial and precious metals supporting it at timely intervals.
Silver prices have seen a decent rally in 2023 led by strong fundamentals amid increased industrial demand. After 11% gains in the first four months of 2023, silver prices witnessed some turbulence at higher levels.
