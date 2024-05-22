Silver price may hit ₹1,00,000 on MCX by June, say analysts; 5 key triggers driving rally
Silver price is likely to benefit on safe-haven buying amid the potential of interest rate reduction from the US Federal Reserve later this year. Traders are currently pricing a 60% chance of a rate cut by September.
Silver price on MCX has seen a sharp jump recently and is trading near ₹95,000 per kg level. In the international market, silver rate was above $31.70 an ounce after hitting an over 11-year high earlier. MCX Gold rate was around ₹74,000 per 10 grams.
