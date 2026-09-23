Silver Price Outlook: Future is bright with ₹3.25 lk/kg target in sight? Expert explains what could trigger next spark

Silver price outlook: Silver prices could be heading towards ₹3.25 lakh per kg if the right combination of global factors falls into place, according to commodity-market experts. With silver currently trading around the mid-$60s per ounce ( ₹2.40 lakh/kg), the key question for investors is what could push the precious metal towards the higher end of its expected range.

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A softer inflation outlook, eventual Federal Reserve rate cuts and a weaker US Dollar could provide the trigger for the next leg higher, while strong industrial demand from solar, electric vehicles and data centres continues to offer fundamental support.

Silver price forecast The near-term outlook remains volatile rather than pointing towards a smooth upward move.

N S Ramaswamy, Head of Commodity & CRM at Ventura, expects silver to remain volatile in the near term, with prices potentially moving within a wide range before the next sustained directional move.

Ramaswamy expects silver to stabilise in a broad $63-$75 per ounce ( ₹2.25 lakh- ₹2.89 lakh per kg on MCX) range, with high-amplitude swings as interest rates and Dollar movements continue to influence prices.

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He said that if macroeconomic conditions ease, downside support could hold around $64.50 per ounce (approximately ₹2.35 lakh per kg on MCX). In the medium term, a softer inflation environment, Fed rate cuts, stabilising solar demand and a weaker US Dollar could push silver towards $75-$80 per ounce ( ₹3.25 lakh per kg on MCX).

However, if high interest rates persist, Ramaswamy expects silver to consolidate in the $60-$63 per ounce ( ₹2.25 lakh- ₹2.25 lakh per kg in MCX) range. He said silver was currently experiencing intense volatility, trading around $64-$66 per ounce ( ₹2.35 lakh- ₹2.38 lakh per kg on MCX).

“Medium Term price targets could be $75 - $80 an ounce (Rs.325000 per Kg. in MCX) on any indication of softer inflation, Fed rate cuts, stabilizing solar demand and weaker US Dollar. On a consolidation basis with high interest rates prevailing, Silver could witness a range of $60 - $63 an ounce (Rs.225000 per Kg in MCX). · Silver prices are currently experiencing intense volatility, trading near $64–$66 per ounce (Rs.235000 – Rs.238000 per Kg on MCX),” noted the expert.

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Meanwhile, Renisha Chainani, Chief Research Officer (CRO) at Augmont, also pointed out that silver was struggling to find fresh momentum as expectations of higher-for-longer interest rates weighed on sentiment. Chainani noted that investors were waiting for comments from Federal Reserve officials for clearer policy signals after the central bank raised rates by 25 basis points and indicated that further hikes could follow.

According to Chainani, spot silver was trading in a $62.5-$67.5 range (approximately ₹2.30 lakh- ₹2.42 lakh) with a bullish bias. She said the approach remained to buy dips near support and sell into rallies. A break above resistance could take silver towards $70-$71 (approximately ₹2.50 lakh per kg).

Silver price today Silver prices were muted on Wednesday as investors weighed the prospect of major central banks keeping interest rates elevated for longer in their efforts to curb persistent inflation.

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In today's deals, MCX Silver rate rose 0.6% to its day's high of ₹2,41,377 per kg. Meanwhile, in international markets, spot silver fell 0.6% to $66.70 per ounce (approximately ₹2.39 lakh per kg).

The muted movement came after the Dollar steadied near its strongest level in two months. A firmer Dollar makes greenback-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers. Moreover, the US President Donald Trump warned that he could annihilate Iran if there is no deal to end the war, but also suggested an agreement could come soon amid a diplomatic push at the United Nations.

The Fed last week lifted its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%-4.00% and signalled another increase could come before year-end. The Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank have also raised rates recently.

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What could trigger the next silver rally Silver's next move will depend on a delicate balance between macroeconomic pressures and the physical fundamentals of the market. While interest rates and the US Dollar can weigh on prices, strong industrial demand and tight mine supply continue to provide support.

According to N S Ramaswamy, Head of Commodity & CRM at Ventura, silver's near-term movements are being shaped by Fed rate expectations and fluctuations in the US Dollar. He said the metal's dual role as a monetary hedge and strategic industrial commodity has created a sensitive tug-of-war between macroeconomic factors and physical supply constraints.

“Silver prices are tempered by US Federal Reserve rate expectations and fluctuating US Dollar. Due to simultaneously being a monetary hedge and a strategic industrial metal, its recent swings are being driven by a highly sensitive tug-of-war between macroeconomic forces and physical supply shortages,” Ramaswamy said.

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Ramaswamy noted that hawkish central-bank policies and currency movements could trigger rapid speculative swings. Since silver has lower market liquidity than gold, such moves can produce larger percentage gains and losses. Sudden inflows or outflows from institutional capital and retail ETFs can further amplify this herd behaviour.

At the same time, the fundamental backdrop remains supportive. Strong industrial demand, tight mine supply and increasing usage in solar energy, electric vehicles and data-centre infrastructure are providing long-term support to silver. Demand remains particularly strong because of the structural boom in AI and electrification.

However, extremely high prices have also prompted solar photovoltaic manufacturers to practise “thrifting”, or reduce their silver usage per unit. This could temper aggressive rallies. Supply is another important constraint because around 70% of silver is mined as a byproduct of copper, zinc, lead and gold. As a result, primary miners cannot simply increase silver production whenever prices rise, leaving supply heavily linked to demand for other base metals.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.