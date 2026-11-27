Silver price prediction: Silver prices have plunged nearly 67% from their January 2026 record, but a technical chart from PL Capital suggests the metal may be approaching a zone where the steep sell-off could begin to stabilise. The brokerage's analysis identifies a potential support band of $37–39.50 per ounce (approximately ₹1.10 lakh– ₹1.17 lakh per kg), while warning that the chart does not yet confirm a sustained reversal.

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The COMEX silver price was around $39.964 per ounce (approximately ₹1.19 lakh per kg) and the metal has fallen from a record high of $121.60 per ounce (around ₹3.61 lakh per kg) on January 29 to a low of $39.50 (around ₹1.17 lakh per kg) this week. PL Capital describes this as the second-deepest fall in modern silver-market history after the 1980 crash.

Silver price today Silver prices staged a sharp rebound in international markets on Friday, recovering from their lowest levels in more than a year ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. According to a Bloomberg report, bullion was on track to post weekly gains after hitting a 15-month low earlier this week. Spot silver surged 4.6% to $43.40 per ounce.

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In domestic markets, MCX silver futures jumped 6% to ₹1,54,332 per kg.

Why have silver prices been crashing? Silver prices have come under pressure from a combination of rising interest-rate expectations, a stronger US dollar and forced selling across financial markets. A hawkish Federal Reserve, Treasury yields above 5.1% and a dollar hovering near a 19-month high have made non-yielding precious metals less attractive.

Minutes of the Fed's October meeting, released on Wednesday, indicated that almost all policymakers favoured further monetary tightening to bring inflation towards the 2% target. Comments from Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson reinforced this outlook, while markets began pricing in a roughly 97% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike at the December 8–9 meeting.

Higher bond yields have added to the pressure. When government bonds offer attractive returns, investors have less incentive to hold silver, which does not generate interest.

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A sharp selloff in AI-linked technology stocks has compounded the decline. Investors facing losses and margin calls have been selling liquid assets, including precious metals, to raise cash. The selloff has also wiped out much of the speculative excess in silver, although a durable price bottom is yet to emerge.

Geopolitical tensions involving the US and Iran have offered little support. Even reports of possible fresh US strikes on Tehran failed to trigger a meaningful rally in gold. Meanwhile, recovering Gulf crude exports and lower Brent prices have eased inflation concerns, reducing demand for precious metals as a hedge. However, any fresh escalation in the conflict remains a potential upside trigger.

Harmonic ABCD pattern points to a possible silver price base On the daily chart, the fall from the May peak of approximately $89.50 per ounce (around ₹2.65 lakh per kg) has formed a Harmonic ABCD pattern, said PL Capital. The pattern tracks four price points — A, B, C and D — to identify potential turning zones. In this case, the decline from C to D has reached 2.01 times the length of the earlier B-to-C leg, close to the textbook 2.0 Fibonacci completion level.

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This is significant because such a completion can indicate that a price move is approaching an area where selling pressure may begin to ease. However, it is not, by itself, proof that the downtrend has ended.

The note also points to early signs of weakening downward momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has formed a higher low even as silver prices made a lower low. Readings are also approaching levels seen in July, before the previous price base developed.

PL Capital identifies $37–39.50 per ounce (approximately ₹1.10 lakh– ₹1.17 lakh per kg) as an important support zone. Some consolidation around this range could help silver establish a base after the steep decline.

However, the brokerage says investors should look for stronger confirmation before treating the move as a reversal. Its note states: “For a more reliable confirmation, it would be important to see two consecutive weeks of positive closes while silver holds this zone; until then, the move is best viewed as early stabilisation rather than a confirmed turn.”

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The first important recovery trigger is $43 per ounce (around ₹1.28 lakh per kg). A move above this level would be an early indication that buying interest is returning. Beyond that, the short-term average near $46–47 (approximately ₹1.36–1.39 lakh per kg) is the next resistance area. A further recovery could encounter supply around $51–52 (approximately ₹1.51–1.54 lakh per kg).

The note also flags the US Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for December 8–9 as a factor to watch. With silver having suffered a steep correction, the coming sessions will indicate whether the move towards support develops into a sustained recovery or remains a temporary pause in the downtrend.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.