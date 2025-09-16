Silver's 43% rally is a mirage: The real story is its volatile past
Silver's recent surge is impressive, but investors may be in for a long wait. The ‘devil's metal’ has a history of brutal volatility, leaving many waiting years just to break even. Tread with caution.
MUMBAI : Silver, once derided as the "poor man's gold," is having its moment in the sun.
With a stunning 43% rally this year, it has outperformed gold's 37% surge, grabbing the attention of investors. Currently, spot silver on the Commodity Exchange Inc. (Comex) is trading at $42.5 per ounce, still shy of its $50 peak in 2011.
But don't be fooled by the shine—experts warn this breath-taking climb may be a mirage.