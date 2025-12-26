Silver price today crosses $75 per ounce for the first time ever, hits fresh high - What is fuelling the rally?

Silver price today jumped around 5% to cross $75/oz for the first time ever with escalating geopolitical tensions aiding this historic rally for the white metal.

Spot silver advanced for a fifth straight session, climbing around 5% to a record above $75.14 an ounce.

The recent rise in the white metal has been supported by strong speculative inflows and persistent supply dislocations across key trading centres, lingering since a historic short squeeze in October. In addition, geopolitical tensions in Venezuela—where the US has blockaded oil tankers and intensified pressure on the government of Nicolás Maduro—have further boosted silver’s appeal as a safe-haven asset.

Advertisement

Silver’s performance this year has been particularly striking. The metal has surged 138% over the past one year, 99% in six months, 59% in three months, and 39% in one month, highlighting both the speed and scale of the rally.

What’s driving silver’s glittering rally Silver crossed $75 an ounce for the first time today, marking an important psychological milestone for the market.

The sharp upswing has been driven by a combination of macroeconomic and market-specific factors. Silver’s haven demand has strengthened amid escalating frictions in Venezuela following the US blockade of oil tankers. At the same time, market participants are betting that the US Federal Reserve will continue to ease interest rates going into 2026, even though the Fed’s dot plot currently points to room for only one rate cut—an environment that typically favours non-yielding assets such as precious metals.

Advertisement

This optimism has held firm despite a strong third-quarter GDP reading, which suggests the US economy remains on solid footing. Investors are also hopeful that the next Fed Chair could take a more dovish stance than Jerome Powell and align more closely with US President Donald Trump’s preference for lower interest rates.

Silver is now on track for its best annual performance since 1979. The broader rally across precious metals has been underpinned by elevated central-bank buying and steady inflows into exchange-traded funds. Alongside this, strong industrial demand and robust ETF inflows have further supported silver prices. The metal remains a critical component of the global supply chain, with applications ranging from electronics and solar panels to coatings used in medical devices.

Advertisement

“What sets silver apart is its wide application in industrial uses. In the modern sunrise industries like EVs, solar energy, manufacture of electronic devices mobile phones etc silver is used. The impressive growth of these industries have pushed up the demand for silver. In the absence of corresponding increase in supply of this scarce metal, price has shot up. There can be some profit booking, but silver prices are likely to remain resilient,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.