Silver prices hit fresh all-time high on MCX, rise 2.5% to ₹1,09,250/kg

Silver price today: Silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) hit a fresh all-time high of ₹1,09,250 per kilogram on Tuesday, 17 June 2025, as the precious metal gained 2.5 per cent or ₹2,686 per kilogram. The rise in silver futures comes as investor tensions fueled the demand for safe-haven assets over the raging conflict between Israel and Iran.

Silver futures for the July 2025 contract jumped 2.5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,09,250 per kilogram in the commodity market session on Tuesday, compared to the previous market close at ₹1,06,564 per kilogram, according to data collected from MCX.

As of 4:56 p.m. (IST), the Silver futures are trading 2.23 per cent higher at ₹1,08,945 per kilogram, according to the official data.

Investors are more likely to withdraw their money from high-risk asset classes like the equity markets in the case of geopolitical uncertainties in the global market. Safe-haven assets like silver, gold, and government treasuries are the focus of global market investors.

Other major safe-haven assets, like the yellow metal Gold, also witnessed a rise on Tuesday. The MCX gold futures gained 0.47 per cent or ₹472 per 10 grams on 17 June 2025.

At 4:40 p.m. (IST), the Gold futures on MCX gained 0.47 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹99,650 per 10 grams, compared to its previous market close at ₹99,178 per 10 grams on Monday.

Global Gold, US Dollar Global gold, the US-based Comex, also witnessed a 0.3 per cent rise due to the fears looming over the market over the Israel-Iran conflict, which entered day five on 17 June 2025, reported the news agency Bloomberg.

According to the Dollar Index Spot Price by Bloomberg, the US greenback rose 0.07 per cent at 98.066 as of 7:32 a.m. (EDT) on 17 June 2025.

