Silver Price Today LIVE: White metal surges 175% this year — Is it still a good buy? Check silver rate today, outlook

Silver price today LIVE: Silver prices have been on a tear, hitting fresh record highs, supported by strong industrial demand, expectations of rate cuts in the US next year and growing concerns over global supply disruptions, along with geopolitical tensions.

In the domestic market, silver has delivered an exceptional return in the current calendar year, rising by ₹1,52,554, or nearly 175% — emerging as the best asset class. It has also eclipsed the returns offered by gold, which is up over 80% this year.

Last week alone, silver prices jumped 15% amid tightening global supplies, particularly in China—the world’s largest consumer of silver and a major producer of solar panels, electronics, and electric vehicles.

Analysts highlighted China’s decision to impose export restrictions on silver from January 1, 2026, requiring export licences through 2027, which could disrupt global supply chains.

Silver rate today

In the domestic futures market, the silver rate today has hit a fresh all-time high of ₹2.42 per kg on the MCX. The rally in India has seen a push amid a stellar performance by silver prices in the international market, where the prices are just a stone's throw away from 80 per US dollar.

Why is silver rising?

1) Demand–Supply Gap: Silver is largely a by-product of other metals such as copper, lead, and zinc, which means that a rally in silver prices does not automatically lead to higher production. As a result, silver has remained in a structural deficit for the past seven years, as illustrated in the chart below, justifying the strong rally in the asset in 2025.

2) Monetary Policy and Geopolitical Uncertainty: The easing of interest rates by the US Federal Reserve, along with expectations of further rate cuts in 2026, has made non-yielding assets like silver more attractive. In addition, silver has benefited from safe-haven flows amid global uncertainty arising from Donald Trump’s tariff policies and the ongoing Russia–Ukraine conflict, which have continued to support the rally.

3) Industrial and Investment Demand: Silver’s industrial demand is primarily driven by its use in solar panels, electronics, electric vehicles, and other high-tech applications. Industrial demand surged in 2025 due to increased solar adoption, renewable energy rollouts, the growth of electric vehicles, and expanding global electronics production.

