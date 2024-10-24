Silver at ₹ 1 lakh—your battle plan ahead

In the current context, MCX data tells a revealing story: despite silver touching ₹1 lakh/kg on Tuesday, turnover and open interest barely moved. This indicates that the surge was driven by short covering and US price movements rather than fresh buying. In the US, the Forward Markets Commission (FMC) releases weekly Commitment of Traders (CoT) reports, which categorize open positions held by specialists, retail traders, and hedgers (such as producers and miners). The lack of significant increases in these numbers suggests that corrective dips may still be ahead.