Silver prices at 2026 lowest; ₹2,23,500 away from record high! Right time to buy for good returns? Target price per kg

Silver Rate Today | Silver Price Today: After hitting an eleven-month low on Friday, the silver price today witnessed some buying interest during the early morning session. The MCX gold rate today opened higher at ₹1,.96,257 per kg and touched an intraday high of ₹1,97,186 within a few minutes of the opening Bell. However, the silver price in India failed to sustain at higher levels, and the MCX gold rate retraced to around ₹1,96,625 per kg. Compared with today's price, the precious white metal has crashed by around ₹2,23,500 per kg from the record high of ₹4,20,048 per kg. Despite a rebound in silver price today, the precious white metal is at a YTD low.

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According to market experts, the silver price has risen today following an easing in crude oil prices and a correction in US bond yields, especially the US 10-year bond yield slipping below 5%. They said that easing in US bond yields is a big relief for equities, gold, and silver, as investors are expected to move their money from currency and bond markets to other assets like equities, gold, and silver. They said that silver prices may touch ₹2,05,000 in the near term, as the market expects a status quo at the upcoming US Fed meeting.

Triggers for the silver price today Speaking on the immediate triggers that are fueling gold rates today, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Silver price today is on an uptrend due to two major reasons: US 10-year bond yield slipping below 5% on no rate hike speculation in the US Fed meeting this week, and easing crude oil prices.”

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The SEBI-registered market expert said that the US bonds were the ultimate beneficiaries of the AI meltdown. However, after the correction in US bond yields, investors are expected to shift their money from bond and currency markets to equities, gold, and silver. As equities are also affected by geopolitical tension, gold and silver are expected to benefit from profit-booking in the US bond and currency markets.

Silver price target after US Fed meeting "However, this rally in the gold and silver prices is expected to be capped by the stable Indian Rupee, and we can expect the silver prices in India to touch ₹2,05,000 per kg levels this week. The bond yield is expected to show a dead-cat bounce after a few weeks, when there will be buzz for a US Fed rate hike in the December 2026 meeting. But, in this dead-cat-bounce, the bond yield will rebound but the peak will be much lower than its recent peak," said Anuj Gupta.

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Silver price outlook Expecting the volatility to continue in the bullion market, Nirpendra Yadav, Sr. Research Analyst at Bonanza, said, “In the near term, silver may remain volatile, and the steep correction does not necessarily indicate that prices have bottomed out. Investors should avoid aggressive buying and look for signs of price stabilisation before increasing exposure. In the medium term, the outlook will depend on US monetary policy, the direction of the dollar, global manufacturing activity and industrial demand. A decline in bond yields and renewed investment demand could support a recovery, although weak economic activity may limit gains.”

Structural demand to dominate silver price movement Suggesting investors to remain vigilant about the structural demand for the precious white metal, the Bonanza expert said that over the long term, silver could benefit from structural demand linked to clean energy, electrification and industrial applications, although technological changes, substitution and slower economic growth remain key risks.

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“For investors, the current correction offers a potential opportunity to accumulate gradually, rather than attempting to predict the market bottom. Existing investors should reassess their exposure and avoid overconcentration, as silver is considerably more volatile than gold. A sustained recovery in investment demand and improving industrial fundamentals would provide stronger confirmation of a durable rebound,” said Nirpendra Yadav of Bonanza.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).