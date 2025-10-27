Silver prices extend losing streak: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad on October 27

Silver prices today: Precious metal Silver continued its losing streak on Monday, October 27, amid a strong dollar and hopes of easing trade tensions between the United States and China.
MCX Silver December contracts fell 0.57% to ₹1,46,625 per kg on Monday, October 27 at 10:49 am, while MCX Gold December Futures were 1.26% down at ₹1,21,900.
According to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA), silver prices today are at ₹1,46,860/kg (Silver 999 Fine). Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,22,770/10 gms and 22-carat gold at ₹1,12,539.
Silver has been resilient over the past year, with prices holding over ₹1 lakh per kg for the last months. In the long term, the metal has gained a solid 668.84% in the past 20 years (2005-2025).
Take a look at silver prices in your city, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune on October 27. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.
• Silver bullion rate in Ahmedabad— ₹1,47,440/kg.
• MCX Silver 999 rate in Ahmedabad — ₹1,47,150/kg.
• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,47,250/kg.
• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,47,150/kg.
• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,46,990/kg.
• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi— ₹1,47,150/kg.
• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,47,050/kg.
• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata— ₹1,47,150/kg.
• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,47,670/kg.
• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,47,150/kg.
• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,47,360/kg.
• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,47,150/kg.
• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,47,480/kg.
• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,47,150/kg.
• Silver bullion rate in Pune— ₹1,47,250/kg.
• MCX Silver 999 rate in Pune— ₹1,47,150/kg.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.