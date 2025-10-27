Silver prices extend losing streak: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad on October 27

Silver prices today: Precious metal Silver continued its losing streak on Monday, October 27, amid a strong dollar and hopes of easing trade tensions between the United States and China.

Advertisement

MCX Silver December contracts fell 0.57% to ₹1,46,625 per kg on Monday, October 27 at 10:49 am, while MCX Gold December Futures were 1.26% down at ₹1,21,900.

According to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA), silver prices today are at ₹1,46,860/kg (Silver 999 Fine). Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,22,770/10 gms and 22-carat gold at ₹1,12,539.

How much has silver gained in 20 years? Silver has been resilient over the past year, with prices holding over ₹1 lakh per kg for the last months. In the long term, the metal has gained a solid 668.84% in the past 20 years (2005-2025).

Advertisement

Take a look at silver prices in your city, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune on October 27. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Also Read | MCX launches options contracts for liquid gold and silver futures. Details here

Silver prices in Ahmedabad — October 27 • Silver bullion rate in Ahmedabad— ₹1,47,440/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Ahmedabad — ₹1,47,150/kg.

Silver prices in Mumbai — October 27 • Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,47,250/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,47,150/kg.

Silver prices in New Delhi — October 27 • Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,46,990/kg.

Advertisement

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi— ₹1,47,150/kg.

Silver prices in Kolkata — October 27 • Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,47,050/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata— ₹1,47,150/kg.

Silver prices in Chennai — October 27 • Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,47,670/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,47,150/kg.

Silver prices in Bengaluru — October 27 • Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,47,360/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,47,150/kg.

Silver prices in Hyderabad — October 27 • Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,47,480/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,47,150/kg.

Advertisement

Silver prices in Pune — October 27 • Silver bullion rate in Pune— ₹1,47,250/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Pune— ₹1,47,150/kg.