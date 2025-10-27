Mint Market
Subscribe

Silver prices extend losing streak: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad on October 27

Silver prices extend losing streak: Here's how much prices have changed in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata on October 27.

Riya R Alex
Updated27 Oct 2025, 11:24 AM IST
Advertisement
Silver prices extend losing streak: Check silver rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities on October 27.
Silver prices extend losing streak: Check silver rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities on October 27.

Silver prices today: Precious metal Silver continued its losing streak on Monday, October 27, amid a strong dollar and hopes of easing trade tensions between the United States and China.

Advertisement

MCX Silver December contracts fell 0.57% to 1,46,625 per kg on Monday, October 27 at 10:49 am, while MCX Gold December Futures were 1.26% down at 1,21,900.

According to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA), silver prices today are at 1,46,860/kg (Silver 999 Fine). Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 1,22,770/10 gms and 22-carat gold at 1,12,539.

Also Read | Gold prices drop again! Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and more on Oct 27

How much has silver gained in 20 years?

Silver has been resilient over the past year, with prices holding over 1 lakh per kg for the last months. In the long term, the metal has gained a solid 668.84% in the past 20 years (2005-2025).

Advertisement

Take a look at silver prices in your city, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune on October 27. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Also Read | MCX launches options contracts for liquid gold and silver futures. Details here

Silver prices in Ahmedabad — October 27

• Silver bullion rate in Ahmedabad— 1,47,440/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Ahmedabad 1,47,150/kg.

Silver prices in Mumbai — October 27

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— 1,47,250/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 1,47,150/kg.

Silver prices in New Delhi — October 27

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— 1,46,990/kg.

Advertisement

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi— 1,47,150/kg.

Silver prices in Kolkata — October 27

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— 1,47,050/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata— 1,47,150/kg.

Also Read | MCX gold price falls below ₹1.23 lakh per 10 gms; silver declines

Silver prices in Chennai — October 27

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— 1,47,670/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 1,47,150/kg.

Silver prices in Bengaluru — October 27

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— 1,47,360/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 1,47,150/kg.

Silver prices in Hyderabad — October 27

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— 1,47,480/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad— 1,47,150/kg.

Advertisement

Silver prices in Pune — October 27

• Silver bullion rate in Pune— 1,47,250/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Pune— 1,47,150/kg.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Silver Prices
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesSilver prices extend losing streak: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad on October 27
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks