Silver prices fall as Donald Trump delays critical mineral tariffs; SAMCO projects MCX rates to hit ₹4 lakh mark

Silver prices fell sharply on Thursday as investors booked profits after the US delayed imposing tariffs on imports of critical minerals. The metal had touched record highs in the previous session following a strong rally.

In international markets, silver prices dropped as much as 7.3%, while gold also traded lower. The white metal came under selling pressure after surging more than 20% over the past four sessions.

Spot silver price was trading 3.43% lower at $89.9920 an ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $93.57 earlier in the session.

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump said the administration would pursue bilateral agreements to secure adequate supplies of critical minerals, Bloomberg reported. He also floated the idea of imposing price floors on imports—rather than percentage-based tariffs—to support the development of supply chains, while not ruling out the possibility of levies at a later stage.

Also Read | Robert Kiyosaki warns of silver price crash, plans to trade metal for gold

Meanwhile, gold prices also declined after hitting a record high in the previous session. Safe-haven demand for the precious metal eased amid reduced concerns over US tariffs, a softer tone from President Donald Trump on the Federal Reserve chair and Iran, and profit booking by investors.

Spot gold price was trading 0.3% lower at $4,608.77 an ounce, after bullion touched a record high of $4,642.72 on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Can MCX Silver Hit ₹ 4 lakh level? MCX gold and silver prices continued their bull run and hit a record high in the previous session.

SAMCO Securities has made a prediction that MCX silver prices could rise to ₹3.94 lakh per kg, continuing its record rally after prices have already risen over 25% in 2026.

“The earlier resistance zone around ₹2,59,574 has now turned into an important support area in the event of any interim pullbacks. From a projection standpoint, Fibonacci extensions from the prior base indicate higher price objectives ahead. The 2.618 Fibonacci extension aligns near the ₹2,96,737 zone, which becomes the first major medium term target,” said Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research, SAMCO.

Advertisement

Beyond this, the 3.618 Fibonacci extension points towards the ₹3,56,871 region, while an extended move in a strong momentum environment could even open up levels closer to ₹3,94,034 over time, she added.

It is not just precious metals, the entire commodity basket is going through a supercycle, the analyst said.