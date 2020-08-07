Silver prices jump 45% in just 3 weeks. Why silver is outperforming gold

Gold is up about 40% this year in India. Silver: 65%. And bulk of the gains in silver has come in recent weeks. In about three weeks, silver has rallied about 45% in India. A rally in precious metal prices, hopes of recovery in industrial demand and strong investor inflows are some of the factors that have fuelled a rally in silver prices. The rally in gold and silver is also supported by a weak dollar, which has hit a two-year low against a basket of its key rivals.

Gold prices in India today crossed ₹56,000 per 10 gram in futures market while silver almost touched ₹78,000 per kg.

"Silver is supported by firmness in gold, recovery in industrial sector and strong investor inflows. Gold has surged to record high level shifting some buying interest in silver which has a strong positive correlation with gold and is much cheaper," Kotak Securities said in a note.

"Manufacturing activity across the globe is showing improvement which improves outlook for silver’s industrial demand. Silver holdings with iShares ETF is at a record high level," the brokerage said.

"The spot gold silver ratio is near 72 levels, the lowest since 2017, highlighting silver’s outperformance. Silver has risen almost over 60% so far this year however almost all of it has come in last three weeks."

Kotak Securities says that though positive factors persist they do not justify the sharp gains seen in such short span of time in silver.

"While the momentum is still positive, the rally is unlikely to sustain for long and market players need to be cautious. Focus may continue to be on economic data from major economies and development relating to US stimulus talks, US-China tensions and coronavirus-related development."

Geojit Financial in a note said: "Rallies in silver would continue as long as prices stay above $26. Next upside target is seen $35 as it convincingly cleared $28. However, a direct turn below $23 would negate the bullish momentum and take prices lower."

Silver consumption in India is set to halve in 2020 as buyers, mainly from rural areas, skip purchases amid surging prices and a weak economy, Bloomberg reported, citing analysts. India imported about 6,000 tons of silver in 2019.

