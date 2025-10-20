Silver prices on Diwali 2025: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad on October 20

Silver prices in your city on Diwali 2025: The prices of silver fell on the MCX on Monday, October 20, amid profit booking and expectations over upcoming US-China trade talks.

On Monday, MCX Silver December contracts were 1.41% down at ₹1,54,400 per kg at around 12:38 pm, while MCX Gold December Futures were 0.24% up at ₹1,27,311.

Meanwhile, silver prices today are at ₹1,55,160/kg (Silver 999 Fine), according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 12:45 pm on October 20. Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,27,740/10 gms and 22-carat gold at ₹1,17,095.

How much has silver gained over the years? Over the past year, silver has proved resilient, with prices holding firmly above the ₹1 lakh per kg mark for the past months; and in the long term, the metal has gained an impressive 668.84 per cent in the past 20 years (2005-2025).

Ahead of Diwali celebrations in India today, here's a look at silver costs in your city, including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune on October 20. Please note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for retail customers.

Silver prices in Ahmedabad — October 20 • Silver bullion rate in Ahmedabad— ₹1,55,790/kg

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Ahmedabad — ₹1,55,559/kg

Silver prices in Mumbai — October 20 • Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,55,500/kg

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,55,559/kg

Silver prices in New Delhi — October 20 • Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,55,230/kg

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,55,559/kg

Silver prices in Bengaluru — October 20 • Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,55,620/kg

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,55,559/kg

Silver prices in Pune — October 20 • Silver bullion rate in Pune— ₹1,55,500/kg

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Pune — ₹1,55,559/kg

Silver prices in Chennai— October 20 • Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,56,110/kg

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,55,559/kg

Silver prices in Hyderabad— October 20 • Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,55,910/kg

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,55,559/kg

Silver prices in Kolkata— October 20 • Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,55,460/kg

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,55,559/kg