Silver prices up 18% year to date, can jump to ₹92k mark in 3 months; should you prefer silver to gold for investments?
Precious metals gold and silver have surged this year due to geopolitical uncertainty, sticky inflation, and Fed rate cut hopes. Silver prices in domestic markets are up 18 per cent, trading at ₹86,000/kg, while gold prices have risen 16 per cent, trading near ₹73,000/10g mark.
Prices of precious metals, gold and silver, have seen a significant bullish run this year, thanks to geopolitical uncertainty, sticky inflation, and hopes of Fed rate cuts.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started