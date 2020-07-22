Silver prices up 8,500 in just 3 days. Why rates are surging

"Also supporting silver price is huge investor inflows. Silver holdings with iShares ETF rose by a sharp 478 tonnes or 2.9% yesterday to 16857.08 tonnes, a fresh record high level. The sharp rise in silver price has pulled the gold silver ratio to 83 levels, the lowest since Oct.2019. Silver was the underperformer for most part of the year but has seen a sharp rise in last few days owing to strong investor inflows. With general upward momentum in gold and industrial metals, silver could see some extended gains with next resistance near $24/oz level," Kotak Securities said in a note. (With Agency Inputs)