Silver races to $50, outshining gold. This could be its next catalyst.
The white metal is up 67.5% this year, outpacing the rally in gold.
Silver is right at the cusp of touching $50 a troy ounce for the first time ever. since 2011. It has risen in the shadow of gold’s rally—but at a faster pace.Most active silver settled at a record high of $48.994 on Wednesday after officially exceeding $49 during intraday trading, a level last surpassed 14 years ago. The price of silver is paltry when compared with gold’s price of $4,070.50, but the white metal has risen by 67.55% this year so far or 13.42% more than gold’s 54.13% gain.