Silver races to $50, outshining gold. This could be its next catalyst.

“The bull market in gold has now spread to silver, platinum and palladium, and it even seems to be leaking into copper," wrote Louis-Vincent Gave, founding partner and CEO of Gavekal Research, in a report last week. “Once a bull market in precious metals gets under way, it usually takes a hawkish Federal Reserve, a hawkish People’s Bank of China, or a sharp rise in the US dollar for the bull market to stop. Right now, none of these developments seems to be in the cards."