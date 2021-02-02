Silver rally runs into roadblock as margins rise, warnings mount

The global silver market has emerged as the latest focus for an army of retail investors who share tips and views on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum after they drove up the prices of some out-of-favor U.S. stocks. Still, it remains unclear who authored the initial posts that ignited the staggering run-up in prices. In addition, many commodity analysts have cautioned that chasing up silver would be a much tougher proposition than squeezing stocks higher.