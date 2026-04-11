Silver rate today, 11 April: Why you should buy the dip in white metal? Explained

Silver rate today, 11 April 2026: After climbing to the record high of ₹4,20,048 per kg on 29th January 2026 on the MCX, the silver rate today in India is ₹2,43,300 per kg, around ₹1,77,000 or 42% below its record high. This could become possible after the sharp rally in the precious white metal, as continued macro uncertainty fueled the safe-haven demand for the bullion. Silver price surged from ₹2,32,600 to ₹2,43,300 per kg, recording a weekly gain of ₹10,700 per kg or 4.60%.

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Silver price today: Reason(s) for rally Speaking on the factors that are fueling the MCX silver price today, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said the commodities market is heading into the week on a cautiously balanced note, with sentiment shaped by stabilising price action and continued macro uncertainty.

“Precious metals are showing early signs of stability following recent volatility, with gold and silver finding support from renewed safe-haven demand even as markets continue to respond to evolving global cues,” the Enrich Money CEO said.

On the reasons that are fueling the safe-haven demand for silver prices, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, "After the announcement of ceasefire extension in the US-Iran war, crude oil prices have witnessed a sharp correction, which has eased the inflation fears. Now the cooling inflation is providing some room for a US Fed rate cut, leading to higher liquidity in the market. This is fueling the rally in gold and silver prices these days.

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Silver rate today: Will this rally continue? Pointing to the key factor that may dictate silver price movement next week, Chetan Thadeshwar, CMD of Shringar House of Mangalsutra, said the US-Iran war is expected to drive gold and silver prices in the near term.

“As the US-Iran ceasefire talks are underway, there are 80% chance that bullion prices would surge if the US and Iran manage to broker a truce, following the 10-point formula,” the CMD of the jewellery brand, which has a USP of making and providing Mangalsurta and other bridal jewellery to the flagship jewellery brands.

Outlook for COMEX silver rates today? Speaking on the outlook for the COMEX silver rate today, Ponmudi R of Enrich Money said the precious white metal is trading above the $76 level, indicating an attempt to stabilise after the sharp corrective phase seen in the previous month. The current structure suggests that prices are trying to rebuild near-term support, although momentum remains mixed.

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The Enrich Money CEO said that on the daily timeframe, silver is consolidating above the $72–$70 support region, which aligns with recent swing lows and remains a near-term demand zone. A sustained move above $77 could support further recovery toward the $78–$80 resistance zone, while a breakout above this band would be required to revive bullish momentum and open the path toward $82–$85.

“On the downside, a decisive break below $70–$69 could bring back selling pressure, dragging prices toward $68–$65 and further toward the $62–$60 zone, where stronger buying interest is likely to emerge. The technical structure remains range-bound with a mildly weak undertone, and directional clarity is likely to emerge only upon a decisive breakout above resistance or a breakdown below key support levels,” Ponmudi said.

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Outlook for MCX silver rate today Speaking on the outlook of the MCX silver price today, Ponmudi R of Enrich Money said that on the daily chart, prices are holding above the ₹2,30,000 to ₹2,25,000 support zone, which aligns with recent swing lows and is acting as a near-term demand base. Sustaining above this region could support a recovery toward the ₹2,45,000– ₹2,50,000 resistance zone, followed by a stronger hurdle near ₹2,60,000.

“On the downside, a break below ₹2,30,000 could extend the decline toward

₹2,20,000 to ₹2,15,000, with deeper support near ₹2,05,000– ₹2,00,000, where stronger demand is expected to re-emerge. The broader trend remains under pressure, while the current phase reflects consolidation after correction, with a cautious outlook until prices decisively reclaim key resistance levels,” said Enrich Money CEO.

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Oil price holds key Advising bullion investors to remain vigilant about crude oil prices, Ponmudi R said the NYMEX crude oil price is trading near the $96 level after a sharp, volatile corrective pullback from recent highs above $100. The price structure now reflects a loss of near-term bullish momentum, with prices breaking below recent higher highs while continuing to consolidate within the broader $100–$95 range on the higher timeframe.

Is it time to buy silver? Expecting the silver prices to sustain above ₹2 lakh, even when there is a sharp sell-off in the precious commodity, Amit Goel, Chief Global Strategist at PACE 360, said the gold and silver prices crashed after climbing to a record high on 29 January 2026 due to the rise in the margins and the margin money volume in the futures trade. So, the fall was expected after the increase in the margins for gold and silver. However, after silver prices fell by around 42%, margin money has decreased by around 50% from its peak, and the margin required to trade has also decreased. So, value buying by the retail investor is comparatively easier in the current market than in the January to February 2026 period.

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"The market is expecting a ceasefire in the US-Iran war. This would fuel industrial demand for silver, and in this rally, we may expect silver prices to touch the ₹2,80,000 to ₹3,00,000 per kg band," PACE 360 expert said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.