Silver rate today 27 November 2026: Following weakness in the US Dollar (USD) and the Indian National Rupee (INR), the MCX silver rate today ascended to an intraday high of ₹1,54,804 per kg, hitting 6% upper circuit during the Friday session. In the international market, the COMEX silver price today saw strong bargain-hunting and touched an intraday high of $44.303 per ounce, logging a 10% rise in a single session.

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According to market experts, silver price today in India hit 6% upper circuit due to the bargain hunting after weakness in the Indian Rupee and the US Dollar. They said that the Indian Rupee nosedived 60 paise on Friday and closed at 92.98. They said that the USD also witnessed a retreat from the 19-month high, which triggered positive sentiment about bullion in the domestic and international markets.

What's fueling silver rates today? Speaking on the reasons that are fueling silver price today, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Silver price today witnessed strong bargain hunting following weakness in the Indian and the US currencies. The USD has retreated from the 19-month high, whereas the Indian Rupee depreciated 60 paise to 92.98 at the end of Friday session.”

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Bounce back in the AI stocks Pointing towards the rebound in AI and other tech stocks, Kaynat Chainwala, AVP — Commodity Research at Kotak Neo, said, “Spot gold and silver are trading more than 3% and 6% higher, near $3,670/oz and $44.3/oz respectively, as a recovery in AI and other technology stocks and a softer US dollar have eased the liquidation pressure seen earlier this week. The rebound has helped the metals recover part of last week's sharp losses.”

Hawkish US Fed may cap further upside The Kotak Neo expert said that silver price rally may continue, but not for the longterm as the hawkish US Fed may cap silver price rally beyond $47.90 per ounce levels.

“While prices could extend higher toward $3,750/oz for gold and $47.9/oz for silver, upside is likely to be capped as the macro backdrop remains challenging, with a hawkish Fed outlook and strong US data. Renewed volatility in tech stocks could also revive selling pressure on bullion, given how closely the recent weakness in both metals has been tied to broader portfolio liquidation. Until the rate outlook shifts, gains are therefore likely to remain a corrective rebound rather than the start of a sustained recovery,” Kaynat Chainwala of Kotak Neo said.

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Silver Rate Today | Key levels to watch Speaking on the outlook for the MCX silver rate today, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said, “On the upside, immediate resistance is placed at ₹1,56,000– ₹1,58,000, followed by ₹1,64,000– ₹1,66,000. On the lower side, ₹1,51,300 is new support, which needs to sustain for more upside in the precious white metal.”

Anuj Gupta said the COMEX gold price today has broken above the $44 per ounce resistance, making a new support at $43.40/oz. So, today's close will be important, as sustaining above $43.40 levels means strong bains being intact. In such case, markets will wait for the US Job data coming on 4th December 2026 keeping the trading range of $43 to $48."

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The SEBI-registered market expert said that MCX silver is also expected to move in ₹1,45,000 to ₹1,58,000 per kg range, if the COMEX silver rate today ends above $43.40 per ounce.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).