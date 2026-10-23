Silver rate today at 11-month low; slips below ₹2 lakh in India — where will it go? Should you buy for good returns?

Good Returns bet | Silver Rate Today | Silver Price Today: Following a slump in industrial demand for the precious white metal and a higher interest-rate regime limiting investment returns, the silver price today is under heavy selling pressure. The MCX silver rate today has decisively slipped below ₹2 lakh per kg and is currently quoting at around ₹1,95,000 per kg, logging an intraday loss of nearly ₹4,500 per kg on Friday. Compared with the record high of ₹4,20,048 per kg that the precious metal hit on 29 January 2026 on the MCX, the silver price today is around 53.50% below that record. The precious white metal is trading at 11-month low, both in the Indian and the international market.

Remember, LiveMint Digital was the first media house to report on 4 January 2026 (Story Link after this paragraph) that silver prices would peak in February 2026 and may crash by around 60% from their record high over the next one to one and a half years.

According to market experts, the silver price today is under pressure for two main reasons: declining industrial demand and a high-interest-rate regime that limits its investment appeal. However, they said that the silver price in India may offer good returns if someone starts accumulating the precious white metal from ₹1,85,000 and keeps adding on every big dip until it is sustained above ₹1,70,000. They said that the silver price in India may end at ₹2,40,000 and at $67 per ounce in the international market at the end of December 2026.

Silver price today | Two reasons for white metal's fall Pointing towards the primary reasons for the fall in silver rate today, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The silver price today is under pressure for two main reasons: declining industrial demand and a high-interest-rate regime that limits its investment appeal. The AI meltdown has limited demand for silver in the chip-making industry, while a slump in solar panels has hit silver demand in China. Both have hit the industrial demand of the white metal to a greater extent."

Likewise, the SEBI-registered expert said that the buzz around a US Fed rate hike and central banks across the world following the shot has triggered a high-interest-rate regime, which has limited the white metal's investment appeal as well.

Nirpendra Yadav, Sr. Research Analyst at Bonanza, added, “A stronger US dollar and elevated bond yields are weighing on investment demand, while concerns over industrial demand are adding to the pressure on silver. In the domestic market, easing supply constraints and narrowing premiums could also be contributing to the correction.”

How to invest in silver for good returns? On triggers that may change the fate of investors, the Bonanza expert said, “In the near term, silver is likely to remain volatile, and investors should watch global price movements, the dollar, US interest-rate expectations and domestic premiums for further direction. While the recent fall may offer opportunities for long-term investors, staggered buying is preferable to aggressive accumulation until prices show signs of stabilisation.”

How long will silver prices fall? Expecting the silver prices to bounce back soon, Amit Goel, Chief Global Strategist at PACE 360, said, “The triggers dragging the silver rates today may evaporate soon as US bonds are in an overbought condition and AI meltdown buzz is already around. In that case, gold, silver and equities are expected to emerge as big beneficiaries as the global order may once again start moving towards the low interest rate regime.”

Should you buy silver for good returns? SEBI-registered market expert Anuj Gupta said that the silver price may sustain above the ₹1,70,000 level, and ₹1,78,000 to ₹1,85,000 can be a good accumulation range for both new and existing investors.

Amit Goel of PACE 360, the expert who had predicted 60% crash from the record high when the gold and silver rates were skyrocketing, said, "I am expecting silver prices to finish around $65 to $67 per ounce levels by the end of December 2026. Likewise, I expect silver rates in India to finish at ₹2,35,000-2,40,000 per kg by the end of December 2026.

Silver price today in India is around ₹11,95,000 per kg and silver the rate today inn the Internattional market is around $53 per ounce.