Silver rate today climbs 1.4% to ₹2,49,600 on MCX. Should you invest?

Silver rate today: White metal continues its bull run, surged as much as 1.41% to ₹2,49,600 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Tuesday, January 6, tracking the gains in the international market.

Silver prices in Delhi jumped by more than ₹3,000 per kg on Tuesday morning. As per data from bullions.co.in, gold is currently priced at ₹2,48,610 per kg in the national capital.

Meanwhile, in the international front, silver surged 5.2% to $76.37 an ounce, extending its sharp rally after posting a 147% gain in 2025, supported by its designation as a U.S. critical mineral and a structural supply deficit against rising demand.

The rally in white metal continued amid ongoing geopolitical tensions between US and Venezuela. The United States launched an attack on Venezuela on Saturday and captured President Nicolás Maduro, marking Washington’s most overt intervention in Latin America since the 1989 Panama invasion.

President Donald Trump cautioned that further military action could follow if Caracas opposes U.S. moves to liberalize its oil sector and curb drug trafficking, and he also hinted at potential steps against Colombia and Mexico over illegal drug flows.

“Gold and silver prices climbed sharply on Monday amid heightened volatility, as safe-haven demand strengthened after the U.S. detained Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro on drug trafficking charges. The incident has amplified geopolitical risks and added to global uncertainty. Threats by the U.S. President toward Colombia, Cuba, and Mexico over drug shipments further weighed on investor sentiment. Reports of Swiss banks moving to seize Maduro-linked assets have also supported bullion prices,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

Should you invest or book profits? According to Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth, MCX silver rate is facing a hurdle at the ₹2,50,000 per kg levels, making a strong support base at ₹2,42,000 to ₹2,40,000 per kg range.

“On breaking above ₹2,50,000 hurdle, the white metal may try to test ₹2,55,000 per kg peak,” Gupta said.

Meanwhile, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, believes that the ongoing rally in the white metal favours profit booking over accumulation.

"The bullish channel remains intact, with every dip attracting buying interest. A sustained move above ₹2,42,000 strengthens the upside bias, opening the path toward ₹2,46,000– ₹2,55,000.

Strong support is seen in the ₹2,42,000– ₹2,40,000 zone. The overall structure continues to favor accumulation over profit-booking, positioning silver as a high-volatility yet high-reward companion to gold within the ongoing bullion bull cycle," Ponmudi said.