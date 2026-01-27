Silver rate today climbs 6% to hit another record high of ₹3,54,780; Gold prices also at new peak - What lies ahead?

Silver Rate Today: Silver prices today surged sharply on Tuesday, January 27, with MCX silver rate jumping 6% to hit a fresh all-time high of ₹3,54,780. The rally was driven by a weaker US dollar, rising geopolitical tensions, and renewed concerns over the Federal Reserve’s independence, all of which helped push precious metals to record levels.
Gold prices also extended their upward momentum in the domestic market. MCX gold price climbed 2.5% to its record high of ₹1,59,820 per 10 grams, reflecting strong safe-haven demand.
more to come…