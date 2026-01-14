Silver rate today climbs to new peak as US Supreme Court extends Trump's tariff decision. Will silver touch $100/oz?

Silver rate today: The silver prices at the New York-based COMEX climbed to hit a fresh all-time high level during Wednesday's commodity market session as the US Supreme Court decided to extend the decision on US President Donald Trump's tariffs by not ruling on 14 January 2026.

Silver rates jumped to hit a new record high of $92.165 per ounce, surging 6.7% during Wednesday's market session, compared to $86.338 per ounce at the previous commodity market close, according to the market data.

What's the outlook on silver rates? Commodity analysts at Kotak Securities, in a note earlier this week, said that looking ahead, the precious metal prices, like that of gold and silver, are set to remain elevated amid the heightened volatility over the monetary policy uncertainty and global risk pressures.

“Looking ahead, the combination of monetary policy uncertainty and global risk pressures suggests continued support for gold and silver, with prices likely to remain elevated as long as volatility persists,” said the analysts in a note.

“Geopolitical tensions, particularly unrest in Iran and warnings against possible US intervention, further reinforced demand for defensive instruments, while softer US economic data has kept expectations of future rate cuts alive,” said the commodity analysts at Kotak Securities.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

