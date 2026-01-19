Silver rate today: COMEX Silver price hits a new high. Robert Kiyosaki predicts $107/oz soon

Silver rate today: Precious white metal, silver prices hit their fresh record high level at New York's COMEX during Monday's commodity market session, amid a strong buying interest from investors over rising safe haven asset demand and US President Donald Trump's tariff threats to euro nations.

COMEX silver rates for the March 2026 contract hit a fresh record high of $94.350 per ounce during the trading session on 19 January 2026, compared to a previous commodity market close at $88.537 per ounce, according to Investing data.

As of 4:43 pm (IST), the silver prices were trading 5.13% or $4.533/ounce higher at $93.050 per ounce, compared to the previous COMEX close last week, the data showed on Monday.

Mint reported earlier how the gold and silver prices surged after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose extra tariffs on European countries until America is allowed to buy Greenland.

Will silver hit $107/ounce? American entrepreneur, investor and author of the popular book — ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ — Robert Kiyosaki, in a recent post on social media, predicted that the precious metal silver prices on COMEX are set to hit $107 per ounce from its current levels.

Kiyosaki also claimed that global electric vehicle (EV) giant, Tesla, cannot get silver amid the global supply shortage of the precious metal. Silver is a key component which is used to make several renewable energy components, electronics, and automotive parts.

“TESLA cannot get silver. This Monday silver will gap up from $91 an ounce to $107 an ounce. Yay,” said Robert Kiyosaki in a recent post on the social media platform X.

Is there a red flag ahead for silver prices? Aamir Makda, the Commodity & Currency Analyst at Choice Broking, said that although the silver prices are rising to new peaks, the internal momentum driving those gains is weakening in the commodity market on the backdrop of bearish divergence in the technicals.

“Although, in recent sessions, with prices' upmove, we have observed an RSI bearish divergence on daily charts, which is a classic ‘Red flag’ warning. It suggests that while the price is still climbing and hitting new peaks, the internal momentum driving those gains is actually weakening,” said the expert.

The expert recommended investors who hold long positions in the precious metal to potentially look for a profit-booking stage at the current price levels due to the bearish outlook ahead.

“Along with this, we can see the fall in OI levels to 9850 lots parallel to price-rise so far in March contract which suggests a Long unwinding in Silver. Traders who already have a long position, should look for a profit booking at current levels,” said Makda.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee