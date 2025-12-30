Silver rate today LIVE: COMEX silver price jumps 5%, MCX silver follows shoot; check price in Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad

Silver rate today: After hitting a new peak during early morning deals on Monday, silver prices witnessed strong selling pressure after the profit-booking trigger. MCX silver rates touched a new peak of ₹2,54,174 per kg, but finally finished around ₹30,000 lower at ₹2,24,429 per kg. COMEX silver futures contract touched a new peak of $82.615 per ounce but finished around $12 per ounce lower than this peak.
According to market experts, this occurred due to the divergence between the Shanghai silver futures and the COMEX silver futures prices. Silver rates in India and other countries skyrocketed due to the Shanghai Futures showcasing $5 per ounce premium for the silver price print. However, experts maintained that correction on the white metal is an opportunity for those who missed to ride the bus on time. They advised bottom fishing if the silver price in India comes around ₹2,18,000. Likewise, they advised global market investors to buy silver at $70 levels.
Pointing towards the divergence in silver price print at Shanghai Futures and COMEX Futures, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said, “During the Christmas holiday period, when Western benchmark markets such as COMEX and LBMA were closed, silver prices continued to trade actively in Asia. The result was a striking divergence: physical silver in Shanghai surged close to USD 82, while COMEX prices were trading significantly lower. It highlights a growing disconnect between paper-based price discovery and the real conditions of physical supply and demand. When Western markets went offline, the physical market spoke clearly, Silver is scarce, inventories are depleted, and buyers are willing to pay a substantial premium for immediate delivery.”
The silver rate in Chennai today experienced a sharp rally in the early morning. By 9:45 AM on Tuesday, the price had risen to ₹2,34,100 per kg, ₹9,850 higher than the close price on Monday.
Silver rate today in Kolkata witnessed a sharp rally in the early morning. By 9:45 AM on Tuesday, the price had risen to ₹2,33,220 per kg, ₹9,920 higher than the close price on Monday.
Silver rate today in Mumbai witnessed a sharp rally in the early morning. By 9:45 AM on Tuesday, the price had risen to ₹2,33,530 per kg, ₹9,930 higher than the close price on Monday.
Silver rate today in Hyderabad witnessed a sharp rally in the early morning. By 9:45 AM on Tuesday, the price had risen to ₹2,33,900 per kg, ₹9,950 higher than the close price on Monday.
Silver rate today in Jaipur witnessed a sharp rally in the early morning. By 9:45 AM on Tuesday, the price had risen to ₹2,33,500 per kg, ₹9,940 higher than the close price on Monday.
Silver rate today in Delhi witnessed a sharp rally in the early morning. By 9:45 AM on Tuesday, the price had risen to ₹2,32,480 per kg, ₹9,270 higher than the close price on Monday.
Silver rate today on MCX witnessed a strong bounce back during the early morning trade. The precious white metal opened upside and touched an intraday high of ₹2,36,907 per kg, recording an intraday gain of around ₹12,500 per 10 gm on MCX.
