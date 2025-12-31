Silver rate today LIVE: COMEX silver tanks over 8%, will MCX silver follow suit? Experts unveil money-making strategy

Silver rate today Live: After a strong rebound on Tuesday, silver prices are under sell-off heat across bourses on Wednesday. COMEX silver price tanked over 9% when it touched an intraday low of $70.315 per ounce. Likewise, the MCX silver rate today crashed over ₹19,000 per kg, reaching an intraday low of ₹2,32,228 per kg during the Opening Bell.
According to market experts, the outlook for silver rates today remains strong, as the rally in the white metal is structural, not due to trade. However, they failed to mention when the white metal would reach its bottom. Experts believe that silver prices will continue to trade volatile this week as the US and some other major global markets will remain closed due to the stock market holiday for New Year celebrations. They said that a clear picture would emerge when the entire market becomes fully functional next Monday.
Silver's Monday slump was its worst one-day fall in five years, according to a Reuters report. Despite this volatility, silver remains 155% higher on a year-to-date basis.
MCX silver prices witnessed strong value buying on Tuesday and gained around ₹27,000, marking the largest intraday gain for the precious white metal. The precious bullion pared most of its losses made on Monday and finished around ₹3,000 away from the record high. The all-time high for silver stands at ₹254,174 in the domestic futures market.
“The white metal rally has not vanished; it has migrated from paper traders who rarely take delivery to industrial users who must secure supply to keep production lines running, to long-term investors and private vaults across Asia, London, and Singapore, away from exchange warehouses and outside the banking system,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet.
“The silver demand destroys supply rather than replenishing it. That reality combined with collapsing inventories and inelastic industrial demand, is what underpins silver’s dramatic 178% surge and explains why this move represents a structural repricing, not a fleeting rally. Silver is no longer just a high-beta cousin of gold. It is emerging as a strategic industrial and monetary asset,” said Sugandha Sachdeva of SS WealthStreet.
In a post on X dated December 29, Robert Kiyosaki posed a blunt question that immediately caught investor attention: “SILVER BUBBLE ABOUT to BURST?” While reiterating his long-standing affection for the metal, he cautioned investors against chasing prices blindly amid fear of missing out.'
“US Fed's minutes, released on Tuesday, lowered the possibility of an aggressive rate cut in 2026. This is expected to put a cap on the precious metals rally in 2026,” said Anuj Guipta of Ya Wealth.
“This transfer from weak hands to strong hands is pivotal. Once it reaches critical mass, market structure changes-and pricing power shifts decisively to physical buyers. In October alone, China exported a record 660 tonnes of gold, the largest single-month outflow on record. When visible inventories are drained at this pace, prices do not adjust gradually-they gap higher,” Sugandha said.
The MCX silver rates have pared some early morning losses and currently quoting around ₹2,38,400 per kg, nearly ₹14,700 below its yesterday's close.
The COMEX silver rate bounced back strongly after coming close to the crucial support of $70 per ounce, when it made an intraday low of $70.315. Currently, the COMEX price is quoting around $71.850 per ounce levels.
Speaking on the outlook of MCX silver price, Anuj Gupta of Ya Wealth said, “If the bears manage to push MCX silver rates below ₹2,30,000 per kg levels, then chances are high that MCX silver price may try to test the ₹2,22,000 to ₹2,20,000 band.”
“As I mentioned earlier, the COMEX silver price has a crucial support level at $70 per ounce. If this support is breached, the precious white metal may try to test $68 and $65 levels in the near term,” said Anuj Gupta, adding, “One should maintain a strict stop loss and avoid any selling position until the COMEX silver price is above $70. One should take a short position only when the white metal sustains below the current intraday low for at least 30-minutes to an hour.”
